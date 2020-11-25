Apex Legends cosplayer plunders loot on Olympus as gunslinger Loba - Dexerto

Loba is one of the sassiest characters in Apex Legends, and cosplayers love stepping into her knee-high boots, but one has really stunned her fans with a masterful piece.

Apex Legends players are drawn to their favorite legends for different reasons. Some like them for their aesthetic and personality, others like them for their skills and ultimates. However, it’s hard to name one more universally loved than Loba.

Loba has it all, from a unique look and an interesting backstory to a larger-than-life personality. She’s also incredibly useful on the battlefield. The fact she can teleport around makes her an absolute menace in gunfights.

However, her true value lies in being able to spot high-quality loot and teleport it to her squad. In that sense, she’s the ultimate team player, and it’s the reason why she is often in demand.

Loba is a popular choice among Apex Legends cosplayers too. They love stepping into the boots of their favorite gunslinging bandit and embodying her attitude and elegance. Like most cosplays, they’re all incredible in their own way.

Sarenji, a popular German cosplayer with thousands of followers on Instagram, recently stole the hearts of her fans with a stunning Loba cosplay.

“I’ll take your life and your loot. I’m exceptionally good at both!” she said, in reference to a Loba quote.

The first set of photos showcases her long braided pigtails with a red-tinge, as well as the make-up, long nails, earrings, gold necklace, and the white and grey chest piece with gold seams.

The highlight, however, has to be Loba’s trademark silver staff with a wolf’s head on top. Apex Legends players well-versed in the lore will know that it was a gift she received from her father.

In the second set of photos, Sarenji gives her fans a better look at the piece from further back. It provides a more complete picture of the outfit and offers a glimpse at her leggings too.

“A gun is like a beautiful woman. Hold her tight or someone else will,“ she said, quoting Loba once again.

Sarenji didn’t hesitate to give credit where credit was due. She thanked ezcosplay for create the outfit and senpai3d_for creating the staff.

Still, it doesn’t change the fact she wore it well and played an equally important part in bringing Loba to life.