Apex Legends cosplayer plunders loot on Olympus as gunslinger Loba - Dexerto

Apex Legends cosplayer plunders loot on Olympus as gunslinger Loba

Published: 25/Nov/2020 6:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Loba Cosplay
Respawn Entertainment / Sarenji

Loba

Loba is one of the sassiest characters in Apex Legends, and cosplayers love stepping into her knee-high boots, but one has really stunned her fans with a masterful piece.

Apex Legends players are drawn to their favorite legends for different reasons. Some like them for their aesthetic and personality, others like them for their skills and ultimates. However, it’s hard to name one more universally loved than Loba.

Loba has it all, from a unique look and an interesting backstory to a larger-than-life personality. She’s also incredibly useful on the battlefield. The fact she can teleport around makes her an absolute menace in gunfights.

However, her true value lies in being able to spot high-quality loot and teleport it to her squad. In that sense, she’s the ultimate team player, and it’s the reason why she is often in demand. 

Apex Legends Cosplay Loba
Respawn Entertainment
Loba has one of the biggest personalities in Apex Legends.

Loba is a popular choice among Apex Legends cosplayers too. They love stepping into the boots of their favorite gunslinging bandit and embodying her attitude and elegance. Like most cosplays, they’re all incredible in their own way.

Sarenji, a popular German cosplayer with thousands of followers on Instagram, recently stole the hearts of her fans with a stunning Loba cosplay.

“I’ll take your life and your loot. I’m exceptionally good at both!” she said, in reference to a Loba quote.

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

The first set of photos showcases her long braided pigtails with a red-tinge, as well as the make-up, long nails, earrings, gold necklace, and the white and grey chest piece with gold seams. 

The highlight, however, has to be Loba’s trademark silver staff with a wolf’s head on top. Apex Legends players well-versed in the lore will know that it was a gift she received from her father.

In the second set of photos, Sarenji gives her fans a better look at the piece from further back. It provides a more complete picture of the outfit and offers a glimpse at her leggings too.

“A gun is like a beautiful woman. Hold her tight or someone else will,“ she said, quoting Loba once again.

 

A post shared by Legal Waifu✨ (@_sarenji_)

Sarenji didn’t hesitate to give credit where credit was due. She thanked ezcosplay for create the outfit and senpai3d_for creating the staff.

Still, it doesn’t change the fact she wore it well and played an equally important part in bringing Loba to life.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Black Friday 2020: Airship Assassin skin, Legendary Hunt

Published: 24/Nov/2020 20:18

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment/Romanpsd

Some of the rarest skins in Apex Legends are making a return for the annual Black Friday sale, including Wraith’s famous Airship Assassin skin, cosmetics returning from Legendary Hunt bundles, and more.

It was heavily speculated in the runup to Thanksgiving week that Wraith’s fan-favorite skin would be returning for the second year in a row, and the shop update on November 24 confirmed those leaks and rumors.

Wraith isn’t the only hero getting some of her old skins up for sale again though, Octane’s highly sought-after Jester look will also be back, along with several from the Legendary Hunt themed event all the way back from Season 1.

Wraith Airship Assassin skin pictured in Olympus with 'November 24' in writing beside it
Respawn Entertainment
The long-awaited skin is finally returning, Respawn has confirmed.

For those who don’t know, Wraith’s Airship Assassin skin is a recolor of the pink Void Specialist skin, so you’ll need to unlock both of them in order to rock it.

In addition to the legends and weapon cosmetics, there are deals offering three, 25, or 50 Apex Packs, and a bobblehead weapon charm available during the sale, which goes from Nov. 24 to December 1.

Let’s take a look at all of the bundles available during the sale, what’s included in them, and how much each one will set you back if you’re interested.

Legend Skins

  • Void Specialist Wraith – 900 Apex Coins (Required for Airship Assassin)
  • Airship Assassin Wraith – 6,500 Legend Tokens

Jester Bundle

Octane Jester skin
Respawn Entertainment/EA
This Jester skin for Octane is certainly one of the more disturbing cosmetics in Apex.
  • Cost: 2,500 Apex Coins
  • Laughing Fool Octane Skin
  • Harlequin VK-47 Flatline Weapon Skin

Legendary Hunt Bundle

Legendary Hunt Apex skins
Respawn Entertainment
These Legendary Hunt skins will be available in the Black Friday bundle.
  • Cost: 6,000 Apex Coins

Hero Skins

  • Voices From the Past Wraith
  • Outland Warrior Bangalore
  • Tiger Blood Caustic
  • Pain Killer Lifeline
  • Snake Charmer Mirage
  • Hot Pursuit Octane
  • Sunfire Initiate Pathfinder

Weapon Skins

  • Goldmine Gremlin VK-47 Flatline
  • Bone Saw M600 Spitfire
  • Trophy Collector R-301

Apex Pack Bundles

Bobblehead Bloodhound Charm Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound’s adorable bobblehead charm is available in the 3 Apex Pack bundle.

Legendary Pack Bundle

  • Cost: 1,500 Apex Coins
  • Bloodhound Bobblehead Weapon Charm
  • 3 Legendary Apex Packs

25 Pack Bundle

  • Cost: 2,000 Apex Coins
  • Bobblehead Octane Weapon Charm
  • 25 Rare Apex Packs

50 Pack Bundle

  • Cost: 4,000 Apex Coins
  • Bobblehead Revenant Weapon Charm
  • 1 Legendary Apex Pack
  • 49 Rare Apex Packs

There you have it, the full rundown of every single bundle and all the items available in the Apex store during the Annual Black Friday sale. Which even though they call it that, you’ll still need some serious Apex Coins if you haven’t been saving up.

Like we mentioned, these cosmetics and packs will only be available for one week until December 1, so don’t wait until the last minute if there’s something you know you want. As always, stay tuned in on Twitter @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex news, leaks, and info.