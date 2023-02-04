While browsing videos on your For You Page, you may have spotted some videos which say ‘stitch incoming’ in the caption. If you’ve been wondering about what this term means, here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is one of the main places to go to find trending videos online, and the app is full of different slang terms, abbreviations, and inside jokes which can be spotted in numerous comment sections and videos.

However, if you are out of the loop on any of these terms, they can be quite confusing.

One phrase you might have spotted in different video captions is ‘stitch incoming,’ but if you aren’t sure what this term means, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What does ‘stitch incoming’ mean on TikTok?

‘Stitch incoming’ is a term creators use in video captions when they want to indicate to viewers that they are ‘stitching’ a video that the first clip is taken from.

The ‘stitch’ feature on TikTok allows users to respond to small sections of other videos on the platform, by adding their own video. This differs from a duet, where both the original poster and the responder are simultaneously featured on screen.

For this reason, it’s not always clear that a video is a stitch when you first swipe to it on your For You Page. Creators often use the ‘stitch incoming’ caption as a way to tell people not to scroll past the video too quickly if they feel it is something that would normally be out of place on their FYP.

If you want to learn more about some of the most popular phrases on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to find out what they mean.