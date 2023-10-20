The MCU’s next rumored superteam has fans getting excited for Spider-Woman content

Fans picked up on a Daughers of LIberty tease and now think Spider-Woman is headed to the MCU.

A renowned scooper has teased that the Daughters of Liberty are on their way to the MCU but fans really only care about Spider-Woman.

It’s hard to believe we’re only about a year away from a new Captain America movie now that the film has swapped release dates with Deadpool 3. The upcoming Captain America: Brave New World marks Sam Wilson’s big-screen debut as the Star-Spangled Avenger and brings Harrison Ford into the MCU as General Thunderbolt Ross.

Not much is known yet about the film, as leaks have been sporadic at best. One potential leak could be tied to the film, though, as a rumor places the Daughter of Liberty on their way to the MCU.

Though the leak isn’t specifically tied to the upcoming Captain America 4, the team is explicitly attached to Captain America in the comics. But those comics fans are only excited about one team member.

Daughters of Liberty rumor has Spider-Woman fans celebrating her potential MCU inclusion

A tweet shared by well-known scooper MyTimetoShineHello stated on October 20, “They’re coming to the MCU #DaughtersOfLiberty.”

That tweet was accompanied by a picture of the Daughters of Liberty: Peggy Carter, Sharon Carter, Echo, Mockingbird, Spider-Woman, Iron Patriot, and White Tiger.

Introduced in 2019’s Captain America #7, the Daughters of Liberty is an underground team of freedom fighters with a membership dating back to the 18th century. In the modern era, they fought alongside a Captain America who had briefly abandoned his identity after being framed for murder by General Thunderbolt Ross.

There are a lot of people in the tweet who are already present in the MCU.

Sharon Carter, revealed to be the new Power Broker in The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, is already confirmed for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. Echo has her own Disney+ series kicking off in 2024, and White Tiger’s mentor is rumored to be a pivotal character in Daredevil: Born Again.

However, fans really attached themselves to one name in particular, and it’s not even someone in the MCU: Spider-Woman.

It really should come as no surprise that fans have rallied around her. Spider-Woman is an incredibly popular character in the modern era, thanks largely to a major revamp orchestrated by Brian Michael Bendis, the creator of Jessica Jones and Miles Morales.

Spider-Woman is the byproduct of a genetic experiment that gave her spider-adjacent powers. In a 2009 series penned by Bendis, she became a former spy suffering the emotional weight of having been in the game too long. Since then, she’s become a close confidant of Captain Marvel, a devoted mother, and an on-again,off-again Avenger.

Multiple iconic Jessica Drew comic stories – namely Secret Invasion – have come and gone in the MCU with nary a peep of the iconic Spider-Woman. Outside of the MCU, a variant was prominently featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and a live-action Spider-Woman is rumored to appear in the upcoming Madame Web solo film.

Captain America: Brave New World is slated to release on July 26, 2024. To find out if the Daughters of Liberty make it into the film, follow all our coverage.