Amazing Spider-Man teases a dark new direction for Spider-Woman

A new Spider-Woman ongoing series was teased at San Diego Comic-Con. Now the first details of the series are being revealed, and it sees Jessica Drew forced to solve a heartbreaking mystery.

Spider-Woman’s having a rough go at it. Hot off the heels of her last ongoing being quietly canceled in March 2022, she was briefly killed and untethered from reality during the End of Spider-Verse event.

Though that death was eventually undone, Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew, has been in publication limbo ever since. She hasn’t even really shown up for any guest appearances, and it appears to be related to her new ongoing series.

Article continues after ad

The recently announced new Spider-Woman ongoing is part of the Gang War event running throughout the Spider-Man titles. However, while Spider-Woman is being enlisted to help stop some of the biggest threats to date to Marvel’s New York City, it seems she has a more pressing matter.

Spider-Woman sees Jessica Drew hunting for her missing baby

Amazing Spider-Man #31 wraps with a short teaser of the upcoming series. In it, Jessica is on a rampage, beating down multiple villains across the bar with no name. Her friends haven’t heard from her in weeks, and no one knows what’s wrong with her.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Spider-Woman fights a Hydra agent

The reveal at the end is chilling, as Spider-Woman corners a Hydra agent. The agent kills himself with a cyanide capsule before she can reveal what she’s looking for – her missing baby.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The implication that Hydra could have stolen Spider-Woman’s baby is a chilling one. Jessica Drew has a long history with Hydra, who trained her to be an assassin after she first received her powers. She soon defected after refusing to assassinate Nick Fury but has regularly had run-ins with the organization, most recently having to rob one of their facilities when she learned her powers were killing her.

Article continues after ad

The early buzz for Spider-Woman #1 makes no mention of the specifics about what happened to Spider-Woman’s baby, but Marvel does tease, “As she tries to solve the heartbreaking mystery that’s upended her entire world, Spider-Woman will come face-to-face with a terrifying new force of evil.”

Spider-Woman #1 hits stands on November 29. In the meantime, there are plenty of other big changes afoot in Spider-Man comics, not least of all being the introduction of Mary Jane Watson as Jackpot or the announced sequel to Spider-Man: Reign.