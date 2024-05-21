Star Wars is finally returning to Disney+ with The Acolyte, and many fans think the series will finally canonize the sinister Darth Plagueis.

While Plagueis’ history has been largely discarded under the Legends banner, it’s hard to deny the impression he’s made with older fans. Once it was known The Acolyte would be set during the High Republic era, theories were immediately spinning that he would appear.

Plagueis is only alluded to in the films as a powerful Sith who trained Sheev Palpatine, the future Emperor of the Galactic Empire and Dark Lord of the Sith. But as with most Star Wars concepts, Plagueis has a rich history in novels.

Before you dive into The Acolyte, here’s a rundown on who Plagueis is and why he may matter to the series.

Will Darth Plagueis be in The Acolyte?

It’s not yet known if Darth Plagueis will be in Star Wars: The Acolyte, though he is active during its time period.

The Acolyte is set roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, in an era where the Jedi are flourishing and respected.

While the High Republic is set generations before the prequels, there are still characters like Yoda who are active in the era because they age slowly or have long lifespans. Plagueis falls into this category as well, thanks to his Sith power to cheat death.

Considering the plot of The Acolyte, which sees a team of High Republic Jedi investigating a former Jedi Padawan turned to the Dark Side, many believe Plagueis will somehow appear, perhaps at the end of his time as an apprentice or in the search of his own after slaying his master.

It’s important to note that while the Sith may be in The Acolyte, that doesn’t necessarily mean Plagueis will appear. One novel has Plagueis acknowledge that he and his master, Darth Tenebrous, have encountered other so-called Sith but that only he and his master are of the true lineage.

The presence of Sith in the trailers for The Acolyte has already been a selling point, as many fans are already hooked on the designs. It won’t be long until fans learn whether or not one of them is Plagueis himself, though.

Who is Darth Plagueis?

Plagueis is a Sith Lord of legendary power and the former master of Emperor Palpatine.

Fans of the prequel trilogy almost certainly recognize the name from Revenge of the Sith’s iconic Palpatine quote: “Did you ever hear the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise? It’s not a tale the Jedi would tell you. It’s a Sith legend.”

Plagueis is a powerful Sith Lord with the unique ability to manipulate the midi-chlorians to grant himself immortality. Through this power and his own experiments, he learns of a method to transfer his mind into a new host body, allowing him to cheat death in perpetuity.

Del Ray Books Darth Plagueis trained the future Emperor Palpatine as his apprentice, Darth Sidious.

Though it is Plagueis’ skill and knowledge that grants him and Palpatine immortality, he’s still not infallible. He ultimately succumbs to the Sith lust for power, slain by Palpatine in his own quest for to become an all-powerful Sith Lord.

Plagueis’ name and legacy are ultimately used by Palpatine in his efforts to manipulate Anakin, but he is an important presence in both the Star Wars prequels and sequel trilogy. Plagueis is Palpatine’s original master, and his power to cheat death makes Palpatine’s resurrection possible.

Why do fans think he will appear?

Fans think Plagueis will be a major factor in The Acolyte as he sets up the early days of the new Sith Order.

Many have been eager for a live-action rendition of Plagueis for years. The character has been more fleshed out in novels like 2012’s Darth Plagueis and other supplemental material, but his canon, on-film references are still minimal.

Del Ray Books Darth Plagueis is best known to fans as the seemingly immortal Sith Master to Darth Sidious.

With The Acolyte set when Plagueis could be either training under his master or having recently ascended to Sith Lord himself, many take this as a sign that Plagueis will appear in the series. The theory is that The Acolyte will set up Plagueis’ current canon backstory since his previous one is in the Legends continuity.

If so, that could make The Acolyte an incredibly important context for the sequels, as Plagueis’s methods led to Palpatine’s eventual resurrection. And, of course, there’s always a simmering fan theory that the immortal Plagueis still lives, skulking somewhere in the shadows of the Star Wars universe.

Whether or not Plagueis arrives, you’ll be able to catch Star Wars: The Acolyte when it premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. Until then, check out all the new movies to watch this month, and find out why it’s time for a Star Wars horror movie.