Fans are in love with Peach Momoko’s Marvel Nightmare covers

Acclaimed artist Peach Momoko is bringing terrifying Marvel imagery to readers with a series of Nightmare variant covers.

Nightmares are on the minds of comics, it would seem. DC is wrapping up its big summer event, Knight Terrors, and now Marvel has announced a slew of new Nightmare-themed covers.

Variant covers have been a common occurrence in comics since the collector craze of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Today, they’re standard fare, offering readers the chance to buy a unique or limited edition of a comic.

This series of Nightmare variants are arriving a little late for Halloween, ironically. The covers teased are for issues relating in early December, making these some of the last of the year.

Marvel reveals Peach Momoko Nightmare variant covers

Peach Momoko has been incredibly popular for her Marvel variants. The Japanese artist began producing variants for Marvel with 2019’s Marvel Rising #1 before signing an exclusive deal as one of its Stormbreakers (the name for Marvel’s class of up-and-coming artists)

Marvel Comics Incredible Hulk Nightmare variant cover by Peach Momoko

Fans love Momoko’s unique and vibrant style, and the Nightmare covers are no different. Many fans have taken to social media to share their excitement for the new covers.

Only seven covers have been revealed as of this writing. They depict some truly haunting sights, from a Hulk that is folding in on himself to a Spider-Man stuck to a web full of moths and flies.

The full list consists of 26 covers. The covers include Marvel’s hottest books like Daredevil, Captain America, Immortal Thor, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

Curiously missing from the list is Scarlet Witch, a title which Peach Momoko has done cover art for in the past. This is leading a small minority of fans to speculate that the book may be ending with #10, though it’s worth noting Marvel hasn’t released its solicits for December yet.

Only seven covers were revealed in today’s announcement. The remainder of the covers will be revealed at a later date.