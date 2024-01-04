Star Wars Samurai Boba Fett figure has 26% sliced off price tag

The Tamashii Nations figure reimagining of Boba Fett from feudal Japan is now 26% off on Amazon.

Tamashii Nations’ reimagining of popular characters has produced some fantastic offerings. For Star Wars fans, the bounty hunter Boba Fett, with a design inspired by samurai, is now 26% off.

This figure is a great piece for collectors. The Tamashii Nations Japan reimaginings don’t stop there either, as they’ve also done the same to Darth Vader, which is available for pre-order.

Tamashii Nations has also in the past done an assortment of figures based on the Mandalorian, Storm Troopers, and even The Emperor’s Red Guards.

Save 26% on Star Wars samurai Boba Fett figure

Pulling from his appearance in recent Disney+ streaming shows, this highly articulated 6-inch figure features Boba Fett as a feudal Japanese warrior, complete with Mandalorian armor and weaponry tailored to the Meisho Movie Realization line.

Amazon

In addition to his standard rifle and blaster ornaments, the figure comes with a Katana, Gaffi Stick weapon, and a sheath. With various points of articulation and meticulous sculpted detail, this unique figure allows you to display Boba Fett in dynamic Samurai poses as he appeared when taking over Tatooine.

For nearly 50 years Boba Fett has endured as one of Star Wars’ most popular characters, owing to his distinctive armor, gadgets, and mysterious nature.

When Boba returned to The Mandalorian and his spinoff series, it added further depth and intrigue to his background while satisfying longtime fans. Now at a 26% discount, this Samurai Boba Fett celebrates the character’s newest chapter with some added feudal flavor.

