Invincible Compendium gets Black Friday deal that’d make Omni-Man proud

Want to look ahead of Season 2 of Invincible to see what Mark and Nolan are up to? The Invincible Compendium Volume 1-3 is on sale for Black Friday.

Invincible Season 2 might have come to its unfortunate mid-season break, but the adventures don’t have to end on the screen. The Invincible Compendium Volume 1 collects issues 0-47, giving you about a 17-issue read ahead of Season 2.

There’s an 18% discount on the graphic novel, which for this much reading material is wild. The other two volumes also have meatier discounts, with 30% off for Volume 2 and 32% off for Volume 3.

Grabbing all three would let you see some of the most incredible bits of the comics years before the TV show catches up.

The entire Invincible Compendium comic discounted by 18%

Prime Video

The re-rise of Invincible to the hearts of fans worldwide hasn’t gone unnoticed by our intrepid TV and movies team. However, not a lot of folks have gotten their hands on the comics yet. If you haven’t, you’re really missing out.

With fantastic art all throughout, and even gorier fights splashed out over multiple pages, it’s an intense read. The places that Invincible touches on might make it seem hackneyed in some cases, but it was doing a lot of this stuff before it hit prime time.

You’ll love to see where Nolan goes after his massive fight with Mark. It might genuinely still be one of the best-written arcs in superhero comics.

Invincible Season 2 has hit its mid-season break. While we wait months for the next batch of episodes, you’ll get a good look into the future without superpowers.

