Robert Kirkman says Invincible has no limits on gore

With Invincible Season 2 rolling out, creator Robert Kirkman has assured fans that the show has no limitations when it comes to gore.

There has been a trend of superhero shows leaning into the more violent aspects of their character’s potential, with bloody hits like The Boys and Invincible proving to be a massive hit with fans.

In the midst of its second season, Invincible follows a young superhero, Mark Grayson as he learns the truth about his father Omni-Man, the most powerful being on Earth who happens to harbor a dark secret.

The show’s first season featured some shocking moments, including Omni-Man’s obliteration of the Guardians of the Globe, and according to creator Robert Kirkman, fans can expect the show’s bloody reputation to continue as there are no limitations on gore.

Speaking to Collider, Kirkman revealed that Amazon Prime, the platform streaming Invincible, has given the all-clear for the show to embrace its goriest moments.

This hasn’t come as a surprise to Kirkman, who noted Invincible does not reach for the same extremes as Eric Kripke’s The Boys; “If [Prime] ever gave us a note, I’d be like, ‘are you guys kidding? We’ve never had anyone crawl inside a penis.’”

Claiming his “sensibilities are a little bit more Puritan”, Kirkman stated any notes from the platform were usually to ensure all plot devices and arcs were being covered; “They chime in with things from time to time where they’re just like, ‘this made me ask this question and I’m worried that audiences will be asking this question’ and we’re like, oh, we don’t want audiences to ask that question, so let’s fix that.”

“We do weird violence and stuff like that but we don’t go nearly as far with the sexual stuff,” Kirkman said. “We haven’t really had any problems with that and I do feel like we’re part of a team and I think that’s cool.”

With Prime onboard, fans can expect plenty more shocking moments as the current season continues to release episodes. And it seems even without approval, Kirkman has no intentions of toning down the show; “[Prime] have never been like ‘less eyeballs here,’ to which I would say, ‘f*** off.'”

