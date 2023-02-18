The Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour graphic novel – Release date & how to buy

Fans of the podcast The Adventure Zone will be able to delve into the next graphic novel adventure – The Eleventh Hour. Here is everything to know about the release date and where to buy it.

The Adventure Zone: Balance is a beloved Podcast adventure and Graphic Novel made by the McElroy family. The story, which blossomed from a Dungeons & Dragons campaign, tells the story of Taako, Merle, Magnus, and their friends as they travel through a lore-rich world.

While the Balance arc of The Adventure Zone ended in 2017, fans of the series were delighted to hear that the story would be adapted for graphic novels. Drawn by Carey Pietsch, the illustrated volumes bring new details to the Balance storyline, and breathe life into the already well-loved cast of characters.

The previous volume, The Crystal Kingdom, was originally released in 2021, making it almost two years since fans have had a chance to pick up the next edition. Now, The Adventure Zone Volume 5 will take the heroes of the story through The Eleventh Hour, releasing February 21, 2023.

Where to buy The Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour Graphic Novel

As shared on the First Second Books Twitter account, players can purchase copies of The Eleventh Hour ahead of release, and join in for a free live stream event on February 21, at 8 PM ET.

Those wanting to join in can purchase their copy of the graphic novel at local bookstores like Barnes & Noble, or via online websites like Amazon. Follow the link below to pick up your copy:

Fans who pre-order the book can also submit their receipt to receive a special, lenticular sticker similar to the one seen in The Crystal Kingdom. However, these stickers are available only to those who pre-order, and who submit their receipt online.

With the story ramping up, fans of The Adventure Zone will soon get to see how Merle, Taako, and Magnus handle the challenges in front of them, and how they may differ from the original podcast storyline.

