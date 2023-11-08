Every identity Carol Danvers used in Marvel Comics before she was Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers has always had something of an identity crisis, going through multiple codenames in Marvel Comics.

Ahead of The Marvels, take a look at every superhero identity Carol Danvers had in the comics, from Ms. Marvel to Binary and beyond.

The MCU does some heavy work streamlining Carol Danvers. The film version jumps straight to her Captain Marvel identity, seemingly fully formed and carrying most of the original Mar-Vell’s backstory (though some of that was still shared with Annette Benning’s Wendy Lawson).

It’s not so simple in the comics, though. Carol Danvers’ Marvel History is a long and traumatic one, even by the standard of the comics. Isolation, amnesia, assault, and alcoholism defined Carol for decades before she was allowed to come into her own.

It’s a long story that includes some of Marvel’s most controversial stories, but it’s one that somehow ends with Carol Danvers becoming one of the most respected heroines in comics. And, like any other heroine, it wouldn’t be complete without Carol taking on a multitude of costumes and identities.

Every Carol Danvers codename and identity in Marvel Comics

Ahead of The Marvels, or if you’re just catching up on comics, here’s every codename Carol Danvers used before becoming Captain Marvel.

Marvel Comics An accident grants Carol Danvers Kree powers and a split personality, leading to the creation of Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel

Carol Danvers makes her debut in Marvel Super Heroes, but she’s far from the heroine fans know today. Carol is originally introduced as an Air Force officer assigned to the same base as Dr. Walter Lawson, the alias of the Kree warrior Mar-Vell.

Mar-Vell would defect from the Kree and become the heroic Captain Marvel, with Carol enamored by both Lawson and Marvel. During her adventures alongside Mar-Vell, she would be exposed to an explosion generated by a Kree device called the Psyche-Magnetron, which changes her physiology.

For a time, Carol had a split personality, with Carol Danvers and her Ms. Marvel persona operating unaware of each other. Carol would eventually gain control of her powers and become a powerful Marvel heroine and respected member of the Avengers.

Marvel Comics An evolution of her powers made Carol more powerful than ever, leading to her Binary identity.

Binary

Carol eventually splits from the Avengers, furious that they abandoned her to a man who claimed to be the son of Immortus. She finds herself entangled with the X-Men by happenstance when Rogue, at the time a member of the evil Brotherhood, attempts to absorb her powers.

Rogue absorbed nearly all of Ms. Marvel’s powers and memories, while Carol was left amnesiac. Though the X-Men help her recover her memories, she abandons her life as she has no emotional attachments. She remains with the X-Men for a time, eventually winding up in space where her powers evolve again.

Channeling the power of a star, a supercharged Carol takes on the identity of Binary and is presumably stronger than ever. With her new powers allowing her to survive in space unaided, Carol takes leave of the X-Men and explores space with the Starjammers.

Marvel Comics The late ’90s and early ’00s saw Carol’s character begin struggling with alcohol abuse.

Warbird

Years later, Carol would find her powers decreasing. Losing the ability to shift into her Binary form, she rejoins the Avengers, adopting the new codename Warbird.

Carol underwent her most significant character changes during this period. The years of isolation and trauma manifested as an alcohol dependency, which led to her being briefly removed from the Avengers. Carol would return to the team thanks to Iron Man, whose own experiences with alcoholism formed a bond between the two that survives to this day.

Carol eventually leaves the team again following the events of Avengers Disassembled and begins working closely with the government’s efforts to monitor superhumans. This most notably included helping a new team of Thunderbolts while working for Homeland Security, serving as something of a superpowered parole officer.

Marvel Comics Inspired by an alternate timeline version of herself, Carol Danvers returns to her Ms. Marvel name.

Ms. Marvel (Again)

While the entire Marvel Universe was affected by House of M, perhaps none were as shocked to reality as Carol. She was a version of herself at her peak in the altered timeline. Carol was a beloved, respected hero and, most surprisingly, used the Captain Marvel codename.

Carol was one of the few heroes to remember the House of M timeline, and the thought of a universe where she was at her best motivated her. Leaving her government roles behind, Carol returned to the Ms. Marvel identity as a way to embrace her superhero past.

Renewed, Carol’s efforts as Ms. Marvel went a long way to redefining what her identity meant to her. She would again join the Avengers, leading Iron Man’s team of Mighty Avengers following Civil War and becoming a respected heroine once again.

Marvel Comics Honoring Mar-Vell’s sacrifice and legacy, Carol Danvers finally embraces the Captain Marvel identity.

Captain Marvel

An encounter with the Kree and the Phoenix Force led to the surprise resurrection of Mar-Vell. However, it wouldn’t last long, as Mar-Vell would sacrifice himself to save the universe from the Phoenix.

Inspired yet again by Mar-Vell and his sacrifice, Carol finally assumed the identity of Captain Marvel to honor his legacy. It came along with a new look, attitude, and stance on her place in the universe.

There’s no denying Carol’s stepped up her game as Captain Marvel. She’s quickly become one of Marvel’s most prominent superheroes, not to mention the most powerful. Carol is also currently leading a brand-new team of Avengers she assembled herself, cementing her legacy as one of Marvel’s most important characters.

