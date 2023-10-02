TikToker thinks Taylor Swift had a covert Deadpool 3 meeting at Chiefs NFL game

The most recent Chiefs game featured Taylor Swift with a star-studded group of friends, but was it actually a secret Deadpool 3 meeting about Dazzler?

Taylor Swift has recently made headlines galore, appearing at NFL games in support of rumored romantic partner Travis Kelce. Usually, those appearances are somewhat low-key (or at least as low-key as Taylor Swift at a football game can be), with Swift staying in a skybox with Travis Kelce’s mother.

The last Chiefs game had a notably star-studded skybox, though. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy were all on hand.

With the Writer’s Strike officially over, several fans were quick to note the grouping. Now, one TikTok user has pointed out it could have ties to a potential Deadpool 3 cameo.

TikToker thinks Taylor Swift is playing Dazzler in Deadpool 3

TikToker Deamonbane shared the video of the booth and pointed out that Taylor Swift’s NFL games could be where she’s hashing out the details for a cameo as Dazzler in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

As Deamonbane points out, Swift is incredibly busy with her music career. It would make sense if this were the only time they could get everyone in the same room to discuss the potential cameo.

Taylor Swift has been rumored to appear as Dazzler, but not confirmed. However, the casual nature of the planning would be in line with past Deadpool cameos. Reynolds notoriously secured Brad Pitt for a 3-second cameo in Deadpool 2, with Pitt’s only payment being Reynolds personally delivering him a cup of coffee.

Marvel Comics Dazzler could be the latest X-Man to join Deadpool 3.

Debuting in 1980, Dazzler has been an X-Men mainstay for decades. A mutant who can convert sound waves into energy blasts, Dazzler debuted as a cross-promotional gimmick intended to capitalize on the real-world popularity of disco acts by releasing Dazzler records alongside comic books.

Dazzler would become an incredibly popular character who has appeared in various comics, video games, and the animated pilot Pryde of the X-Men. A planned live-action movie failed to materialize in the ‘80s, but its script was adapted for a Marvel Graphic Novel release. Dazzler would finally make her live-action debut in 2019’s Dark Phoenix, portrayed by How to Rock star Halston Sage.

For more Deadpool 3 and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.