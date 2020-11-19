 YouTuber slams Tesla for their "ridiculous" service - Dexerto
YouTuber slams Tesla for their “ridiculous” service

Published: 19/Nov/2020 15:50

by Kieran Bicknell
Engineering Explained Rages about telsa
YouTube: Engineering Explained

Owning a Tesla has a number of benefits, such as reducing your carbon footprint, and enjoying the instant power available from the electric motors. There are downsides too, however, as YouTuber Engineering Explained revealed.

Having owned his Tesla Model 3 for around two years at the time of writing, Engineering Explained has revealed his single biggest issue about Tesla ownership.

While build quality and autopilot issues are often the subjects that make headlines, according to the YouTuber, they aren’t the biggest frustration with the brand. In fact, it’s an issue that many owners likely take for granted, or have limited experience with: Service and parts.

The biggest issue with Tesla ownership.

While Jason of Engineering Explained admits the Tesla Model 3 is “probably the best daily driver out there”, that’s not to say it’s without issues.

Specifically, the issues are with the Tesla service team, as opposed to the car itself: “The good news is with electric cars, you don’t need service very often. The bad news is that when you do, it’s difficult to get.”

Engineering Explained Tesla Model 3
YouTube: Engineering Explained
Jason loves his Tesla Model 3, but there are a number of ownership issues.

The first big issue that Jason had was when he drove through a pothole, cracking two wheels in the process. Unfortunately, it took Tesla’s service department six-and-a-half hours to get him back on the road.

That wasn’t even the worst experience, though. The biggest problem was when the Model 3 was booked in for a simple wheel change and brake service. Having booked an appointment, Jason was presented with a loan car for the day, and told to come back later.

However, when he called up five hours later (for what should’ve been a 1 or 2 hour job) the centre were ‘unsure’ whether he could collect the car.

Not only that, but he also was given the run-around by his local service center. After requesting a simple set of upgraded ‘track package’ brake pads, he was led down an email rabbit hole.

A “ridiculous” process to get parts

After speaking to his local service center, they suggested speaking to a higher authority. Unfortunately, the higher authority simply sent him back to the service center that he was turned away from in the first place.

Having contacted both individual addresses and still getting no further towards getting the pads, Jason said he thought it was “ridiculous” how difficult the process was.

He also found it “bizarre” how it was so difficult to order such a simple part as some brake pads. These are consumable items, so should be easy to order for anyone that needs them. It turns out that it wasn’t just Jason that had issues here, as Rich (of Rich Rebuilds) simply laughed and said “you don’t” when he asked how to get Tesla parts.

Clearly, in spite of the electric vehicle revolution that Tesla is partly responsible for, they don’t seem to be able to provide basic service needs. With ever-nearing deadlines of electrification across the globe, this may be one area Tesla has to seriously work on.

Car YouTuber reveals how much he makes and it’s impressive

Published: 19/Nov/2020 13:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Burlacher reveals YouTube money
YouTube: Burlacher

For many, YouTube is a fantastic source of entertainment. But, with so many full-time YouTubers making a viable career from the platform, it is often speculated how much YouTubers earn. Well, car YouTuber Burlacher has revealed exactly how much he makes from the video-sharing platform.

YouTubers are often a misunderstood breed, with many thinking they have an ‘easy’ job, but the reality is very different.

Between filming, editing, scheduling, and coming up with new content, the life of a YouTuber is actually very busy indeed. One such YouTuber in the car community is Burlacher, who has starred in a number of videos with TheStradman.

With a number of subscribers asking about the amount he makes through his YouTube channel, Burlacher has now released a video detailing exactly what his income is through YouTube. Not only that, but he also breaks down the success and growth of his channel, to show that it is not an “overnight” success.

How much car YouTubers earn per year

Burlacher YouTube finances
YouTube: Burlacher
While 2018 wasn’t a massive success for Burlacher, it still showed good signs of growth.

For a spot of context, Burlacher started his channel in 2018, and started “taking it seriously” during 2019. While a number of his early videos are now hidden, he still shares with us the growth phase of the channel.

With a current subscriber count of 225k, Burlacher had his channel monetized at the end of 2018. This in itself is an achievement, requiring 4000 viewing hours within the last year, and at least 1000 channel subscribers.

In the closing months of 2018 after being monetized for the first time, he earned just over $400. While that isn’t an insane amount, it is still impressive given his relatively low subscriber count and lack of channel awareness at that point.

During 2019 though, things spiraled rapidly. He does admit that he “had help” from his housemate James (TheStradman) which no doubt helped boost his public knowledge, along with the donation of his first camera from James.

Clip starts at 6:00

In 2019, as the account was getting into its stride and he started taking YouTube seriously, he earned a total of $22,810.09.  “It completely blew away any expectation I had” stated Burlacher.

It was also a sporadic pattern to his earnings, as he explained: “When you’re not making the content, you’re not making revenue… it wasn’t overnight, it was just a slow, steady growth.”

However, 2019 looks like pocket change compared to his 2020 revenue to date (Nov 18). In total, the revenue for Burlacher’s channel is a whopping $36,958.44 for the year so far – far more than the average US wage.

In total, since the beginning of his channel, he has made just over $60,000.00 – impressive stuff for what many may consider to be a ‘smaller’ channel. With his continued growth and new content, there’s no doubt Burlacher’s channel, and therefore his earnings, will continue to grow.