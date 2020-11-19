 Car YouTuber reveals how much he makes and it's impressive - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Car YouTuber reveals how much he makes and it’s impressive

Published: 19/Nov/2020 13:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Burlacher reveals YouTube money
YouTube: Burlacher

Share

For many, YouTube is a fantastic source of entertainment. But, with so many full-time YouTubers making a viable career from the platform, it is often speculated how much YouTubers earn. Well, car YouTuber Burlacher has revealed exactly how much he makes from the video-sharing platform.

YouTubers are often a misunderstood breed, with many thinking they have an ‘easy’ job, but the reality is very different.

Between filming, editing, scheduling, and coming up with new content, the life of a YouTuber is actually very busy indeed. One such YouTuber in the car community is Burlacher, who has starred in a number of videos with TheStradman.

With a number of subscribers asking about the amount he makes through his YouTube channel, Burlacher has now released a video detailing exactly what his income is through YouTube. Not only that, but he also breaks down the success and growth of his channel, to show that it is not an “overnight” success.

How much car YouTubers earn per year

Burlacher YouTube finances
YouTube: Burlacher
While 2018 wasn’t a massive success for Burlacher, it still showed good signs of growth.

For a spot of context, Burlacher started his channel in 2018, and started “taking it seriously” during 2019. While a number of his early videos are now hidden, he still shares with us the growth phase of the channel.

With a current subscriber count of 225k, Burlacher had his channel monetized at the end of 2018. This in itself is an achievement, requiring 4000 viewing hours within the last year, and at least 1000 channel subscribers.

In the closing months of 2018 after being monetized for the first time, he earned just over $400. While that isn’t an insane amount, it is still impressive given his relatively low subscriber count and lack of channel awareness at that point.

During 2019 though, things spiraled rapidly. He does admit that he “had help” from his housemate James (TheStradman) which no doubt helped boost his public knowledge, along with the donation of his first camera from James.

Clip starts at 6:00

In 2019, as the account was getting into its stride and he started taking YouTube seriously, he earned a total of $22,810.09.  “It completely blew away any expectation I had” stated Burlacher.

It was also a sporadic pattern to his earnings, as he explained: “When you’re not making the content, you’re not making revenue… it wasn’t overnight, it was just a slow, steady growth.”

However, 2019 looks like pocket change compared to his 2020 revenue to date (Nov 18). In total, the revenue for Burlacher’s channel is a whopping $36,958.44 for the year so far – far more than the average US wage.

In total, since the beginning of his channel, he has made just over $60,000.00 – impressive stuff for what many may consider to be a ‘smaller’ channel. With his continued growth and new content, there’s no doubt Burlacher’s channel, and therefore his earnings, will continue to grow.

Cars

Nico Rosberg reveals insane way they test electric hypercar batteries

Published: 18/Nov/2020 13:19

by Kieran Bicknell
Nico Rosberg Burning Batteries
YouTube: Nico Rosberg

Share

While traditional gasoline or diesel-powered cars are simply crash-tested for safety, the electric motors in EVs are a lot more complex. While visiting Rimac to see his all-new hypercar, F1 ace Nico Rosberg discovered the dramatic way that manufacturers safety-check EV batteries.

If we said to you that testing EV batteries involved a lot of fire, many people wouldn’t believe us. Well, it’s true, as F1 star Nico Rosberg discovered while visiting the Rimac factory in Croatia, Europe.

Gasoline-powered cars are crash tested in a very conventional way. Cars are mocked-up, and put through a series of scenarios to test their structural integrity, including the safety of the gas tank.

With electric vehicles (EVs) having complex battery packs in place of gas tanks, the testing process is a lot more involving, and certainly just as dramatic to watch.

Nico Rosberg Rimac
YouTube: Nico Rosberg
Nico will be one of the first to receive the new Rimac C_TWO hypercar.

Nico Rosberg visits Rimac factory

While visiting the Rimac factory to see the progress of his all-new 1900hp C_TWO electric hypercar, Nico was treated to a tour by owner Mate Rimac. They discovered a number of fascinating insights into how the C_TWO is being built and tested, but the safety checks for the batteries seem like something out of this world.

To ensure the batteries are safe (homologated) for use in EVs, they are literally set on fire. Since the lithium-ion inside the batteries is so flammable, they have the potential to burn for days on end. Therefore, they need to be tested substantially before they are approved for use.

Clip starts at 13:15

The test process itself is wild. A fully-charged battery is placed above a vat of burning fuel, and passed through the flames a number of times on a mechanical rack. After 30-seconds in the flames, the battery is removed, and the flames must extinguish themselves within five seconds to pass the test.

As Mate Rimac says in the video, the extensive testing is partly due to people being “very cautious” of such new technology.

Thankfully, the batteries used inside the Rimac C_TWO passed the test with flying colors, but not every test goes so smoothly. With the recent legislation brought out in both the state of California and England to move forward the deadline of all new cars on sale being electric, we will likely see more and more EV hypercars in the years to come.