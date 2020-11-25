 YouTuber reveals "harsh reality" of owning insane supercar collection - Dexerto
YouTuber reveals “harsh reality” of owning insane supercar collection

Published: 25/Nov/2020 17:01

by Kieran Bicknell
TheStradman Veyron
YouTube: TheStradman

TheStradman

TheStradman’s crazy car collection is the envy of any petrolhead, but it turns out there’s a darker side to supercar ownership. In his November 24 video, he reveals just how much he pays for his cars, as well as the upkeep on his fleet, which totals to a staggering amount of money.

From sleeping in his Audi TT to owning a Bugatti Veyron, it’s fair to say YouTuber James ‘TheStradman’ has had an incredible rise to ‘the top’ of his career. But, owning numerous supercars (and one hypercar) doesn’t come cheap, as he has now revealed.

Right from the first video of his Bugatti Veyron ownership series, he has said he wants to be as ‘open and transparent’ as possible with viewers. Given the insane costs of owning a hypercar, James has certainly delivered on his promise, even going as far as breaking down an incredible $30,000 service bill for his subscribers.

TheStradman Purple Veyron
YouTube: TheStradman
TheStradman recently revealed his new-look Bugatti Veyron.

TheStradman reveals insane cost of supercar ownership

Straight away in the video, Stradman gets to the question on everyone’s lips: How much does the Bugatti Veyron cost to own? Well, it turns out that per month, the car costs him $4,765, and he cannot miss a single payment.

This is a lot of money, but given that his housemate Burlacher – who has far fewer followers – revealed he makes nearly $40k/year on YouTube, we imagine TheStradman is making enough to cover the payments, and then some.

With many viewers expecting that TheStradman paid north of $1m for his Veyron, he reveals that the overall price was in fact far less. In total, he paid only $880,000 for the Veyron, which he said will come as “no surprise” for his viewers to learn that it is financed.

Perhaps even more shocking is the amount that he put down – a total of $550,000. We know that he’s sold a lot of cars recently, but that’s still an incredibly large down payment for a car, even if it is a Veyron! James also admits that had he paid for the car outright, he would’ve been “financially wrecked” which is why he put it on finance.

While the Bugatti is sensibly financed, TheStradman revealed that he is the complete and outright owner of both his Lamborghini Aventadors, having paid off their finance agreements. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the Veyron is also paid off. With his continued success and impressive viewing figures, hopefully, for him, it will be sooner rather than later.

The incredible cars of FaZe Clan featuring Adapt, Rain, Rug, Blaze & more

Published: 25/Nov/2020 14:40 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 14:49

by Kieran Bicknell
FaZe Clan with Car
FaZe Clan

FaZe

FaZe Clan is one of the best-known gaming and content houses on YouTube, and they have some incredible cars to boot.

Billed as “The world’s most subscribed gaming team” FaZe Clan has built itself a reputation as one of the best-known esports teams on the planet. Since its creation in 2010, the team has dominated in Call Of Duty, CS:GO, and more.

With their rise to fame, naturally, their income streams have grown substantially. Therefore, many members of the FaZe team have splashed the cash on awesome cars to showcase their success, here are some of the highlights from each member.

FaZe Clan cars

Faze Adapt

FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt
FaZe Adapt has one of the most heavily-customized cars from the clan.

Starting off with what is without a doubt one of the coolest cars in the FaZe Clan collection, Adapt is the owner of a stunning custom Nissan GT-R. Featured on the iconic West Coast Customs channel, this GT-R is a long way from how it left the factory.

With a custom FaZe-themed wrap, new wheels, and custom interior matching the design of the outside, this is one serious ride. Assuming the engine has remained stock, the GT-R puts out an impressive 485bhp from its twin-turbo V6, with the power going to all four wheels.

Faze Rain

FaZe rain by his McLaren
YouTube: FaZe Rain
FaZe Rain enjoys his “real life Batmobile” in the form of a McLaren 570s.

Adapt isn’t the only member of the FaZe Clan to have a supercar. Rain also has his own high-performance car in the form of his black McLaren 570s. This British-built supercar delivers 562hp to the rear wheels from its twin-turbo V8 engine, resulting in a 0-60 time of just over 3 seconds, on to a top speed of 204mph.

In complete contrast to the McLaren is his other car – a Tesla Model X. This all-electric SUV is perfect for cruising around in silence, but is still cool enough and certainly fast enough to make it the envy of many other YouTubers.

FaZe Megga and FaZe Blaze’s Teslas

FaZe Blaze Tesla Model 3
YouTube: FaZe Blaze
A number of the FaZe Clan members own Teslas, such as Blaze and his Model 3.

At only 15 years old, Megga is one of the youngest members. Despite his age, he has already bought his “dream car” in the form of a Tesla Model 3. Clearly the members of FaZe Clan like to go fast AND be eco-conscious.

Not only does Megga own a Tesla, but so does fellow clan member FaZe Blaze, who also owns a Tesla Model 3.

FaZe Rug

G63 AMG FaZe RugFaZe Rug has a G63 AMG similar to this, but in white.

FaZe Rug has owned a number of cool cars over the years, but currently owns a Mercedes-AMG G Wagon, which was recently ‘destroyed’ as part of a prank. Having admitted his want for a Rolls-Royce Phantom, it may only be a matter of time before we see him add one to his garage.

FaZe Clan team cars

FaZe Apex Lincoln
YouTube: FaZe Apex
Long-time viewers will remember the custom FaZe-Themed Lincoln Navigator.

While a number of the members have individual rides, there is also a ‘team’ car for the FaZe members. Their custom Nissan Armada wrapped in FaZe colors has been spotted a number of times at press events.

Long-time FaZe followers will also remember the customized Lincoln Navigator that they had back in New York City, but that is now long-gone.