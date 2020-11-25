YouTuber reveals "harsh reality" of owning insane supercar collection - Dexerto

TheStradman’s crazy car collection is the envy of any petrolhead, but it turns out there’s a darker side to supercar ownership. In his November 24 video, he reveals just how much he pays for his cars, as well as the upkeep on his fleet, which totals to a staggering amount of money.

From sleeping in his Audi TT to owning a Bugatti Veyron, it’s fair to say YouTuber James ‘TheStradman’ has had an incredible rise to ‘the top’ of his career. But, owning numerous supercars (and one hypercar) doesn’t come cheap, as he has now revealed.

Right from the first video of his Bugatti Veyron ownership series, he has said he wants to be as ‘open and transparent’ as possible with viewers. Given the insane costs of owning a hypercar, James has certainly delivered on his promise, even going as far as breaking down an incredible $30,000 service bill for his subscribers.

TheStradman reveals insane cost of supercar ownership

Straight away in the video, Stradman gets to the question on everyone’s lips: How much does the Bugatti Veyron cost to own? Well, it turns out that per month, the car costs him $4,765, and he cannot miss a single payment.

This is a lot of money, but given that his housemate Burlacher – who has far fewer followers – revealed he makes nearly $40k/year on YouTube, we imagine TheStradman is making enough to cover the payments, and then some.

With many viewers expecting that TheStradman paid north of $1m for his Veyron, he reveals that the overall price was in fact far less. In total, he paid only $880,000 for the Veyron, which he said will come as “no surprise” for his viewers to learn that it is financed.

Perhaps even more shocking is the amount that he put down – a total of $550,000. We know that he’s sold a lot of cars recently, but that’s still an incredibly large down payment for a car, even if it is a Veyron! James also admits that had he paid for the car outright, he would’ve been “financially wrecked” which is why he put it on finance.

While the Bugatti is sensibly financed, TheStradman revealed that he is the complete and outright owner of both his Lamborghini Aventadors, having paid off their finance agreements. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the Veyron is also paid off. With his continued success and impressive viewing figures, hopefully, for him, it will be sooner rather than later.