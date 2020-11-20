 YouTuber roasts “cringe” car videos on TikTok - Dexerto
YouTuber roasts “cringe” car videos on TikTok

Published: 20/Nov/2020 14:51

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Drew Peacock

TikTok continues to dominate the social media scene, with everything from hilarious short videos to fully-fledged scandals. There’s also a ‘car’ section of the app, but one YouTuber has let rip when discussing the genre, branding it “cringe.”

Roasting other people’s cars on social media is always interesting, but the outlandish cars on TikTok in particular have proven to be the perfect material for YouTuber Drew Peacock.

While platforms such as Instagram or Twitter are well-known for hosting the ‘car scene‘, TikTok is relatively new to automotive fans. The vertical-only videos restrict a lot of typical ‘shots’ used with cars, while the short-form videos prevent any sort of in-depth reviews or content.

That’s not to say that car enthusiasts haven’t tried to make use of the platform. However, according to Drew, it hasn’t been particularly successful for many.

TikTok Camber Car
YouTube: Drew Peacock
Drew branded heavily-cambered cars such as this “useless.”

YouTuber brands car scene TikTok as “cringe”

Having gathered a number of viral and well-viewed TikToks to review, YouTuber Drew Peacock went in with an open mind, saying his fans have “wanted him to do a TikTok review for some time.”

Unfortunately, things got off to a bad start with a heavily-modified Honda. The big wing, custom graphics, and neon lighting didn’t sit well at all with Drew.

Not only was the car not to his taste, but it set him off on a rant about the scene in general on TikTok. He labeled it “cringe” and said it was full of “whack-a** cars and with popular songs over [the video] to make it look hard.”

Things didn’t get much better from there. Having watched a video of a heavily-cambered Nissan 350Z without music, he says the clips are just “useless” especially without the musical overlay to add interest.

TikTok seems to host plenty of modified car videos, since the cars themselves are visually striking. However, these were branded “goofy” and “the dumbest **** ever.” Each to their own, but if your car can’t go more than one block without attracting police attention, there’s probably an issue there.

Overall, despite a few race videos that seemed to be amusing, the general consensus of the video was that car TikTok isn’t a great place to be. While there’s no doubt there will be plenty of people that love the videos featured, they clearly weren’t to this YouTubers taste.

Canada just can’t stop Moose licking cars and it’s actually a problem

Published: 20/Nov/2020 11:21

by Kieran Bicknell
Twitter: _CLCampbell

Canada is an incredible country. From gorgeous mountain ranges to breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, that wildlife can also cause problems, as this unusual and hilarious road traffic issue has proven.

When you think of moose, most people consider them to be timid, occasionally daft creatures. Well, it seems that’s no longer the case, as these unfortunate motorists in Canada have discovered.

With winter setting in and temperatures dropping below freezing, highways are beginning to be salted in preparation for those cold winter mornings. While it keeps motorists safe, this salt also has an unusual side effect – it attracts the local moose population.

Moose are licking parked cars in Canada

Moose licking car
Twitter: sandilou34
Apparently the local moose population is attracted to the salt that covers cars in the winter.

Because the salt from the roads naturally sprays up onto the bodywork of a car as it drives, it ends up coating the vehicle in a salty slush. While it’s well-known that it’s bad for a car to be covered in salt (it causes rust) it also appears to attract the local wildlife.

Moose are seemingly attracted to these salty vehicles. This has resulted in a number of Twitter users posting to their accounts about strange encounters with Moose apparently trying to ‘eat’ their vehicles.

There are a number of problems with this admittedly hilarious situation, though. The obvious issue is that the Moose are likely to damage the car while enjoying its salty coating, by scratching it with their antlers or teeth. This has the potential to cause thousands of dollars worth of damage, and some ‘interesting discussions’ with car ownership companies, as one Twitter user put it.

Hilarious warning signs

Not only that, but there is also a wider impact on the environment. If enough Moose learn this behavior and begin to see cars as a source of food (despite having no nutritional content) they could become attracted to vehicles, rather than running away from them.

In countries such as Canada, these animals present a major hazard while driving, as they are large, unpredictable, and have the potential to cause irreversible damage to vehicles. If they suddenly become non-afraid of cars, they may stop trying to move away from them on busy roads.

Of course, the local road agencies in Alberta, Canada couldn’t just sit by and watch. They’ve rolled out unusual warning signs to alert motorists to the situation, but it’s such an unusual situation that the signs almost look like an April fools’ prank.

Beyond the strangely dystopian nature of the warnings, there is a big issue here. Hopefully, 2020’s next big issue isn’t the great salt-fuelled moose rampage.