Red Bull Racing reportedly in talks to buy Honda's F1 engine rights - Dexerto

Red Bull Racing reportedly in talks to buy Honda’s F1 engine rights

Published: 6/Oct/2020 11:33

by Kieran Bicknell
Rear wing of a Red Bull Racing F1 Car
YouTube: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Formula 1 Red Bull

Having had their Formula One future thrown into doubt following Honda’s shock announcement earlier in 2020, Red Bull Racing may have found a solution to their engine problems.

Following the announcement that Honda will be leaving Formula One after the 2021 season, many Red Bull fans were concerned that the AM-RBR team would be left without an engine.

Since Honda supplies the engines for the Aston Martin-Red Bull Racing team, there was intense speculation about what the team’s next move would be. Since their previous engine partners Renault had been cast aside for the Honda deal, it was unlikely they’d go back to them.

Similarly, there is almost no chance that the Red Bull team would strike a deal with Ferrari or Mercedes-AMG, leaving their future in jeopardy.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 Car Silverstone
YouTube: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
The rumor suggests that Red Bull will buy the IP to the Honda F1 engine to run a continuation program.

Red Bull Racing F1 Engine Rumor

Now, a new rumor has surfaced thanks to Twitter user MissedApexF1. This is the very same account that ‘understood’ Red Bull would be making the shift to Honda engines before it was announced. While that does not make it concrete proof, it is a solid track record to back up these rumors.

In the Tweet by MissedApexF1, the account states that Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner and team advisor Helmut Marko are looking to buy the IP (intellectual property rights) to Honda’s racing engines. This would enable them to run a continuation program and secure the engines for the 2022 season onward.

The pair are apparently in Austria to meet with Dietrich Mateschitz, co-founder of Red Bull, to discuss financing options for the deal.

Red Bull Racing to work with Mugen?

Allegedly, there is talk of the engine being badged as “Mugen” should the deal go through. Mugen is the tuning arm of Honda, and long-time F1 fans will remember that Mugen-Honda supplied engines to the Jordan team in 1998 following Honda’s first withdrawal from the series.

Mugen is also based in Milton Keynes along with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, which means that the two teams would be able to easily work together on the project.

According to The Race, Honda has said they are “willing to consider it [the deal], as it wishes to make its exit as painless as possible.”

While no formal request or application has been submitted at the time of writing, if the rumor is true, it may be only a matter of time.

Ex-Tesla engineer wants to get revenge on Elon Musk after leaving

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:25

by Kieran Bicknell
Lucid Air on Highway
Lucid Automotive

Tesla

The Electric Vehicle (EV) race is well and truly afoot, with newcomers Lucid Automotive looking to take a share of the market with a secret weapon up their sleeve; Ex-Tesla chief engineer Peter Rawlinson.

With Lucid Automotive revealing their first car – the Lucid Air – earlier in 2020, many have been quick to point out that it triumphs over Tesla’s offerings in many ways. Part of this is down to their head of engineering, Peter Rawlinson, who used to head up the Model S program at Tesla.

Peter left Tesla back in 2012, but it’s apparent that Elon still holds him in contempt for setting up Lucid as a rival. On September 8 this year when Lucid announced their pricing for the Air, Musk was quick to slate his ex-chief engineer via Twitter.

Despite Elon’s claims, it’s clear to see that Rawlinson must’ve learned a thing or two. It is in fact the powertrain, battery, and electronics that set the Lucid Air apart from its Tesla rivals.

With its 517-mile range, the Air has the largest range of any EV currently on the market. To achieve this, Lucid has employed cutting-edge technology in its compact motor units.

Lucid have chosen to use  ‘Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors’ as opposed to the ‘Induction’ motors that Tesla use. By making this shift, they have been able to increase the range of the vehicle dramatically, by reducing heat build-up and resistance in the motors.

Lucid Air takes on the Tesla Model S

These motors are also incredibly small, allowing Lucid to combine elements such as the transmission and the differential into one compact package. With each Air having three motors, size really does matter.

The Batteries also play a big part in Lucid’s advantage, choosing to use a number of high-voltage batteries to power the Air. Rawlinson prefers this over using numerous low-voltage batteries, which he refers to as “dumb weight” since they all add significant weight to the car.

Read more: U.S needs staggering amount of electric cars to hit 2050 climate goal

This not only means they need less current to power the motors (increasing range) but also means the batteries themselves are smaller. This means that the Air has the maximum amount of cabin space possible, as the batteries do not ‘eat’ into the interior.

With its world-leading range, incredible performance, and luxurious interior, the Lucid Air is taking the fight to Tesla.

 