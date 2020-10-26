Rapper Ludacris unveils insane new bouncing Maybach truck - Dexerto

Actor and rapper Cristopher Brian ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has had an incredible career, and has now released his latest present to himself – an incredible Maybach GLS 600.

Maybach are often seen as the kings of luxury transportation. Alongside brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley, they are revered by celebrities and entrepreneurs alike, thanks to their wealthy brand image and opulent interiors.

For Ludacris, his connection to luxury and exotic cars goes far beyond his musical career. Alongside his fame as a rapper, he is also one of the key characters in the Fast & Furious universe, playing Tej Parker in the series since 2002.

The Maybach GLS is built upon the Mercedes-Benz truck of the same name, but as with any Maybach product, it has been enhanced significantly.

Ludacris’ new Maybach GLS 600

On the outside, the entire styling of the GLS has been altered. Deeper bumpers, new wheels, and the typical in-your-face chrome Maybach grille all feature prominently.

Inside, this upmarket truck has been transformed into a palace on wheels. Richly-colored leather covers almost the entire cabin, while up-to-date touchscreens, virtual cockpits, and plush interior design transform the GLS to be fit for rap royalty.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Maybach GLS 600 has 550hp and puts power down to all four wheels, via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The most exciting part of Ludacris‘ new Maybach, however, is the suspension.

Ludacris got the hydraulics on his Maybach truck pic.twitter.com/xkkJyGPN4o — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 25, 2020

Surprisingly, this isn’t a customized setup. The bouncing suspension seen in his release video (via XXL Magazine on Twitter) is a factory-specified setup called E-Active Body Control.

While the main purpose of the design is to help absorb potholes and adjust body height to navigate obstacles, it also allows the car to ‘bounce’ as Ludacris has discovered.

In the video, he can be heard laughing and shouting as the car bounces up and down like an old-school lowrider fitted with hydraulic suspension. Evidently, he’s making the most of this unusual feature on his brand new car.