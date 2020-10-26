 Rapper Ludacris unveils insane new bouncing Maybach truck - Dexerto
Rapper Ludacris unveils insane new bouncing Maybach truck

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:02

by Kieran Bicknell
Ludacris with Maybach GLS 600
Wikimedia: Toglenn / YouTube: ALL URBAN CENTRAL

Actor and rapper Cristopher Brian ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has had an incredible career, and has now released his latest present to himself – an incredible Maybach GLS 600.

Maybach are often seen as the kings of luxury transportation. Alongside brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley, they are revered by celebrities and entrepreneurs alike, thanks to their wealthy brand image and opulent interiors.

For Ludacris, his connection to luxury and exotic cars goes far beyond his musical career. Alongside his fame as a rapper, he is also one of the key characters in the Fast & Furious universe, playing Tej Parker in the series since 2002.

The Maybach GLS is built upon the Mercedes-Benz truck of the same name, but as with any Maybach product, it has been enhanced significantly.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATICThe interior of the Maybach GL6 600 is incredibly luxurious.

Ludacris’ new Maybach GLS 600

On the outside, the entire styling of the GLS has been altered. Deeper bumpers, new wheels, and the typical in-your-face chrome Maybach grille all feature prominently.

Inside, this upmarket truck has been transformed into a palace on wheels. Richly-colored leather covers almost the entire cabin, while up-to-date touchscreens, virtual cockpits, and plush interior design transform the GLS to be fit for rap royalty.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Maybach GLS 600 has 550hp and puts power down to all four wheels, via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The most exciting part of Ludacris‘ new Maybach, however, is the suspension.

Surprisingly, this isn’t a customized setup. The bouncing suspension seen in his release video (via XXL Magazine on Twitter) is a factory-specified setup called E-Active Body Control.

While the main purpose of the design is to help absorb potholes and adjust body height to navigate obstacles, it also allows the car to ‘bounce’ as Ludacris has discovered.

In the video, he can be heard laughing and shouting as the car bounces up and down like an old-school lowrider fitted with hydraulic suspension. Evidently, he’s making the most of this unusual feature on his brand new car.

Russian Instagram influencer torches his $150,000 Mercedes on purpose

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:46

by Bill Cooney
Russian influencer torches Mercedes
Mikhail Litvin/YouTube

An Instagram influencer literally set his own $150,000 Mercedes Benz on fire after he got fed up with how his local dealership was repairing it.

Several videos of Russian Instagram and YouTube star Mikhail Litvin torching the black GT 63 S went viral over the weekend, with people around the internet both amazed and horrified that someone has enough extra cash rolling around they can just send a luxury car up in flames.

But, Litvin’s display surprisingly wasn’t just a random instance of pure, nihilistic capitalism captured on film, as he claims he was sending a message to his local Mercedes dealership and the company as a whole.

The saga begins like this: Mikhail bought a brand new GT 63 S (running around $140,000 to $160,000) and somehow, broke the engine five times in a row through various automotive shenanigans.

Eventually, he became fed up with how his local Mercedes Benz dealership was repairing the vehicle each time he brought it in, even replacing the turbo kit with one purchased off of eBay at one point.

Paying to have sub-par parts installed in his car seems to have been the final straw for the Russian, who filled his trunk up with gasoline and brought plenty of cameras to a deserted field to send his vehicle off with a Viking funeral.

After bathing the car in fuel, Litvin lights a Looney Tunes-style trail from offscreen and the poor four-door goes up in a massive fireball.

Pouring gasoline on a mercedes
Mikhail Litvin/YouTube
Litvin made sure not to miss a spot.

After contemplating all the memories he had in the Mercedes while the inferno raged behind him, the YouTuber drove into the sunset with his new whip, a classic teal Lada that only needed a little bit of a running start to get going.

With over 11 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers on YouTube, chances are good that Litvin will be picking up a fly new car sometime soon to replace the smoking heap that was his GT 63 S.

Exactly what he’ll replace it with remains to be seen, but we’d bet he’ll have a video out about it when he does.