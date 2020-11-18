 Nico Rosberg reveals insane way they test electric hypercar batteries - Dexerto
Nico Rosberg reveals insane way they test electric hypercar batteries

Published: 18/Nov/2020 13:19

by Kieran Bicknell
Nico Rosberg Burning Batteries
YouTube: Nico Rosberg

While traditional gasoline or diesel-powered cars are simply crash-tested for safety, the electric motors in EVs are a lot more complex. While visiting Rimac to see his all-new hypercar, F1 ace Nico Rosberg discovered the dramatic way that manufacturers safety-check EV batteries.

If we said to you that testing EV batteries involved a lot of fire, many people wouldn’t believe us. Well, it’s true, as F1 star Nico Rosberg discovered while visiting the Rimac factory in Croatia, Europe.

Gasoline-powered cars are crash tested in a very conventional way. Cars are mocked-up, and put through a series of scenarios to test their structural integrity, including the safety of the gas tank.

With electric vehicles (EVs) having complex battery packs in place of gas tanks, the testing process is a lot more involving, and certainly just as dramatic to watch.

Nico Rosberg Rimac
YouTube: Nico Rosberg
Nico will be one of the first to receive the new Rimac C_TWO hypercar.

Nico Rosberg visits Rimac factory

While visiting the Rimac factory to see the progress of his all-new 1900hp C_TWO electric hypercar, Nico was treated to a tour by owner Mate Rimac. They discovered a number of fascinating insights into how the C_TWO is being built and tested, but the safety checks for the batteries seem like something out of this world.

To ensure the batteries are safe (homologated) for use in EVs, they are literally set on fire. Since the lithium-ion inside the batteries is so flammable, they have the potential to burn for days on end. Therefore, they need to be tested substantially before they are approved for use.

Clip starts at 13:15

The test process itself is wild. A fully-charged battery is placed above a vat of burning fuel, and passed through the flames a number of times on a mechanical rack. After 30-seconds in the flames, the battery is removed, and the flames must extinguish themselves within five seconds to pass the test.

As Mate Rimac says in the video, the extensive testing is partly due to people being “very cautious” of such new technology.

Thankfully, the batteries used inside the Rimac C_TWO passed the test with flying colors, but not every test goes so smoothly. With the recent legislation brought out in both the state of California and England to move forward the deadline of all new cars on sale being electric, we will likely see more and more EV hypercars in the years to come.

YouTuber smashes his dad’s $3.5m Pagani hypercar in dramatic crash

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:07

by Kieran Bicknell
GGExotics crashes Pagani Huyara
YouTube: Blake Covington / GGExotics

Driving your parent’s car is always a risky business, but when that car is worth over 3 million dollars, it’s even more of a risk. Unfortunately for YouTuber GGExotics, that risk ended badly, after he totaled his dad’s Pagani Huyara Roadster. 

GGExotics has fast become well-known on YouTube thanks to his impressive car content. With his dad being a billionaire, Gage has access to a variety of iconic hypercars, including a Ferrari LaFerrari and Bugatti Chiron.

While the previously-mentioned hypercars are certainly impressive, the rarest car in the fleet was a purple Pagani Huyara Roadster. Costing around $3.5 million, it was also one of the most expensive cars that he owned.

GGExotics Pagani
YouTube: GG Exotics
The bodywork of the Huyara Roadster is made of intricate Carbon Fiber.

GGExotics crashes Pagani Huyara Roadster

Unfortunately, despite having driven the Huyara a number of times, including during a ‘life swap’ with YouTube star Tanner Fox, disaster struck the Pagani.

First reported by YouTuber Life Of Palos, Gage has reportedly crashed his father’s multi-million dollar Pagani.

Thankfully, everyone seems to be OK and no other vehicles appear to be involved, but the Huyara is in a bad way.

The footage shared by Life Of Palos shows the entire front end completely smashed up, with both front wheels significantly off the ground. Given that the body of the Huayra is made from Carbon Fiber, it’s not likely that it will be a repairable crash.

While the main thing is that everyone involved is OK, it has led to a number of people questioning whether a 17-year-old should be driving the $3.5m hypercar.

It is well-documented that he has prior experience driving cars such as this (thanks to the number of videos on his YouTube channel) but he has also shown himself driving at high speeds on public roads.

Not only that, but we imagine the insurance on such a vehicle would be sky-high. Given that the car is his fathers’, we can only hope that he was also insured on the car in the correct manner.

Whatever happens, it’ll be interesting to see if the car is repaired, or simply sent to the great hypercar scrapyard in the sky. No doubt we’ll be hearing more about the situation from those involved soon enough.