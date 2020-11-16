YouTuber surprises daughter with Lamborghini Murcielago gift - Dexerto

For many of us, getting our first car is a rite of passage. However, when your dad is Damon from YouTube channel DDE, getting your first supercar is more important, as shown in DDE’s November 14 video.

YouTubers DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) have had a rollercoaster of a year. From moving house, building the new DDE HQ, and buying (then selling) their first hypercar, it’s been one heck of a year for Damon and Dave.

Any child is lucky to have their parents buy them a car, but when that car is a Lamborghini Murcielago, it’s a whole new ball game. Well, that’s exactly what Damon did for his daughter Mia as a surprise gift. While the rest of the family were in on the act, Mia was entirely clueless.

Damon from DDE surprises daughter with Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Gallardo was Damon’s first supercar, so it makes sense for him to pass that down to his family. While not exactly the same as Damons, Mia’s surprise Lamborghini was still impressive.

Having revealed that both of his daughters have driven most of the DDE fleet, Damon admits that he has been planning the surprise for a while. Earlier in 2020, he bought Mia a Kia for her first car, and decided to interrogate her during the drive to the dealership.

“Besides the Kia, what’s your favorite car brand?” he asked, which was promptly answered with “Lamborghini… because your (Damon) first supercar was a Lamborghini that I got to drive in.” Clearly, the surprise was going to go down well.

Clip starts at 7:22

At the dealership they bluff for a while, saying: “We’re shopping for a new supercar” before Damon caves and hands Mia the keys to her new Lamborghini Murcielago LP-560. Clearly taken back, she begins crying, and says: “What, wait… no no no… what? I’m like 10, I don’t deserve a Lamborghini!”

After unveiling the car and sitting in it for the first time, she still can’t believe what’s happening. Mia repeatedly asks “are you sure you’re not messing with me? We always joked about this happening but I never thought you’d seriously do it!”

According to Damon, his other daughter Tyla is up next, though she “doesn’t quite have her full license yet” so it may be a while before that happens. Either way, being gifted a supercar is an awesome gift, and we’ll be seeing more of it on the DDE channel soon.