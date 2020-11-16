 YouTuber surprises daughter with Lamborghini Murcielago gift - Dexerto
YouTuber surprises daughter with Lamborghini Murcielago gift

Published: 16/Nov/2020 11:26

by Kieran Bicknell
Girl crying with car keys
YouTube: DailyDrivenExotics

DailyDrivenExotics

For many of us, getting our first car is a rite of passage. However, when your dad is Damon from YouTube channel DDE, getting your first supercar is more important, as shown in DDE’s November 14 video.

YouTubers DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) have had a rollercoaster of a year. From moving house, building the new DDE HQ, and buying (then selling) their first hypercar, it’s been one heck of a year for Damon and Dave.

Any child is lucky to have their parents buy them a car, but when that car is a Lamborghini Murcielago, it’s a whole new ball game. Well, that’s exactly what Damon did for his daughter Mia as a surprise gift. While the rest of the family were in on the act, Mia was entirely clueless.

DDE Lamborghini Murcie
YouTube: DailyDrivenExotics
The Murcielago is set to appear in more DDE videos.

Damon from DDE surprises daughter with Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Gallardo was Damon’s first supercar, so it makes sense for him to pass that down to his family. While not exactly the same as Damons, Mia’s surprise Lamborghini was still impressive.

Having revealed that both of his daughters have driven most of the DDE fleet, Damon admits that he has been planning the surprise for a while. Earlier in 2020, he bought Mia a Kia for her first car, and decided to interrogate her during the drive to the dealership.

“Besides the Kia, what’s your favorite car brand?” he asked, which was promptly answered with “Lamborghini… because your (Damon) first supercar was a Lamborghini that I got to drive in.” Clearly, the surprise was going to go down well.

Clip starts at 7:22

At the dealership they bluff for a while, saying: “We’re shopping for a new supercar” before Damon caves and hands Mia the keys to her new Lamborghini Murcielago LP-560. Clearly taken back, she begins crying, and says: “What, wait… no no no… what? I’m like 10, I don’t deserve a Lamborghini!”

After unveiling the car and sitting in it for the first time, she still can’t believe what’s happening. Mia repeatedly asks “are you sure you’re not messing with me? We always joked about this happening but I never thought you’d seriously do it!”

According to Damon, his other daughter Tyla is up next, though she “doesn’t quite have her full license yet” so it may be a while before that happens. Either way, being gifted a supercar is an awesome gift, and we’ll be seeing more of it on the DDE channel soon.

Marshmello’s 6×6 $500k custom truck destroyed during dramatic police chase

Published: 13/Nov/2020 16:59

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: ABC7

Marshmello

Being a big-time DJ and producer has its perks, such as being able to own incredible cars. Unfortunately, these cars also attract lots of attention, and not always the good kind. DJ Marshmello discovered this the hard way earlier in 2020.

When the story broke of a massive custom, $500,000 Ford F-550 6×6 being involved in a police chase around Los Angeles, many were quick to quip “that’s the most LA thing I’ve ever seen.”

However, this was no ‘ordinary’ 6×6. The truck in fact belonged to famous DJ Marshmello, real name Christopher Comstock. The vehicle was dropped off at a dealership for servicing by his manager and was then stolen by the joyrider.

Marshmello mask
YouTube: Marshmello
Marshmello is known for his iconic mask.

Marshmello’s 6×6 stolen

The less-than-inconspicuous truck managed to evade detection for a number of hours, as the opportunist thief explored LA from behind the wheel. When the police caught up, however, a dramatic and televised chase ensued.

Surprisingly, the driver had managed to get from the dealership in Van Nuys to the Malibu area before they were picked up by police.

The ensuing chase lasted for over 30-minutes, taking in the 101 freeway, San Fernando Valley, and numerous residential areas before coming to a screeching halt.

In the end, the driver surrendered after the 30-minute chase, when he misjudged the exit of a Taco Bell parking lot, and crashed into a lamp post. Given that he managed to avoid both a failed PIT maneuver and keep the cops at bay for over half an hour, it is surprising that the chase would end in such an anti-climatic way.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the collision. The truck may not have fared so well, however. Given that it was custom-built by renowned tuners Diesel Brothers, it is unlikely that it will be an easy insurance repair.

The joyrider turned himself in peacefully at the end of the chase, and now faces charges of Grand Theft Auto and a felony for evading police.

While there has not been any official comment from Marshmello himself, with such a successful career, it wouldn’t take much for the DJ to buy himself another truck.