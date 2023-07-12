Will Call of Duty be Xbox exclusive after Microsoft acquisition?

With Microsoft’s reported acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many players have had a multitude of questions about what happens to the publisher’s games in the future. One of the main questions is, will COD be exclusive on Xbox after the purchase goes through?

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard moved closer to completion on Tuesday, July 11, with a US judge shooting down the FTC’s attempt to block it, players of games from both companies have been discussing what exactly it could mean down the line.

The major topic of discussion has been around Call of Duty, as one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, and how that may change when under Microsoft’s control.

The biggest concern, though, is coming from non-Xbox players, who are worried that they might have to switch platforms if they want to play Call of Duty in the future.

Will COD become Xbox exclusive?

In short, no, Call of Duty will not be exclusive to Xbox — at least in the immediate future, even when the Microsoft takeover goes through.

The company has frequently reiterated that they have no intention of making the franchise an Xbox exclusive, and that it will also be on PlayStation no matter what.

That doesn’t mean things can’t change down the line, but for now, it definitely seems unlikely that PS4/5 players will have to make the switch to keep playing COD.

