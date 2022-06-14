When is round-based Vanguard Zombies coming out? Shi No Numa release date & details

Vanguard fans have been clamoring for a true, round-based zombies experience – and they’ve finally gotten their wish. Shi No Numa now has a release date, and we know a little about what to expect when it goes live.

Sledgehammer Games previously delivered a taste of the round-based action in an unlockable portion of Der Anfang, but fans quickly decided that they wanted more than what the limited-experience could provide.

Now, nearly six months after that update, the full-sized Shi No Numa battleground is on the way with a new name and updated look.

Swamp of the Dead round-based zombies release date

Swamp of the Dead, the reimagined version of Shi No Numa, arrives on June 22 alongside Vanguard Season 4.

Advertisement

Read More: Infinity Ward confirms Modern Warfare 2 will not include zombies

This chapter of the game has been long in the making, with the devs first announcing they were working on the infrastructure for a full round-based system back in April.

As for what’s new this time around, the details are being kept pretty well under wraps, but given how different Vanguard and Black Ops III are, its safe to assume there have been some significant changes in this port.

For the uninitiated, Shi No Numa appeared in the franchise back in World at War and was the first map to take players into the depths of WWII-era Japan.

Read More: CoD Vanguard leak reveals popular World War 2 map coming soon

Set in the Rising Sun facility, the classic battleground was of the mode’s biggest successes in it’s original appearance and has since come back in both Black Ops and Black Ops III.

Advertisement

This is the only round-based experience announced so far, but rumors are already swirling of another map being in development, so fans would do well to keep their eyes peeled over the coming weeks.