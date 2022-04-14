Vanguard Zombies Season 4 bringing classic round-based “Shi No Numa Reborn”

Vanguard Zombies is finally getting the classic round-based gameplay that the community has always had . This will be coming to the game in Season 4 and will be featured on Shi No Numa “Reborn.”

It has been a roller coaster of emotions for Zombies players since Vanguard’s November 2021 release. While people were excited to see Treyarch calling the shots, it has left players feeling disappointed.

Der Anfang didn’t deliver the fun that the community was praying for, it seemed that hope was back when the devs revealed round-based gameplay to Shi No Numa in Season 1. However, this was far from what players hoped as there was no major Easter egg and didn’t have “traditional” feel to the mode.

But, hope is here once again for Zombies fans, as Treyarch revealed that “classic round-based gameplay” will be coming after Season 3 to Vanguard on Shi No Numa Reborn.

Vanguard Zombies finally getting classic round-based

We’ve got a lot coming in 2022… including round-based Zombies maps in #Vanguard. Learn about what Treyarch's working on for Vanguard Zombies, #BlackOpsColdWar Multiplayer & Zombies, Ranked Play, Warzone, and beyond:https://t.co/BCVkyUMGBu pic.twitter.com/4nPeojF3ih — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 14, 2022

Season 2 of Vanguard saw little to no content drop into the Zombies mode, but Treyarch claims they still have a lot planned for the remainder of 2022 in the FPS.

In a blog post, they said the, “team is focusing its efforts on the groundwork required to bring round-based Zombies to Vanguard.” This will include round-wave spawning systems, fast travel mechanic, door buys, wall weapons, and much more.

“Vanguard’s next Zombies map will be a reimagining of the full scope of Shi No Numa.” Featuring a brand-new Main Easter Egg quest, areas, Wonder Weapon, Flogger trap, Pack-a-Punch, and more to be revealed at a later date.

It is important to note that this is slated for Season 4 and not the upcoming one. Vanguard Season 3 is slated for April 27 and will likely run about two months.

So, this new experience probably won’t hit Vanguard until June or July.