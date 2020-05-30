When is CDL Minnesota? Schedule, teams, more

Minnesota RØKKR’s Home Series event will showcase some of the best teams in the league for what is poised to be an electrifying weekend of Call of Duty action.

Huntsmen reclaimed pole position in the CDL standings after dominating Seattle’s Home Series event. Although with RØKKR once again bowing out in the Group Stages, they’ll be looking to turn things around and bag some more important CDL Points at their Home Series event.

But with Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers and Toronto UItra being welcomed back into the fold, there is plenty of stiff competition for the hosts. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of CDL Minnesota.

When is CDL Minnesota?

CDL Minnesota will take place between June 5-7. As with recent events, the Call of Duty League will be continuing with their online format.

Given that the event format will remain the same, the rules of play are the same too. So the first team from each group to secure two wins will earn a ticket to Sunday’s semifinals. Teams scraping through with two wins and a loss will follow and meet the winner’s of the group from the opposite side of the bracket.

Who is playing in CDL Minnesota?

All eight teams have been split into two groups. Two from each group will make it to the single-elimination bracket, while two will be heading home early.

CDL Minnesota groups

Group A

Seattle Surge

Atlanta FaZe

Minnesota RØKKR

Dallas Empire

Group B

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Toronto Ultra

Chicago Huntsmen

Florida Mutineers

Group A is as stacked as they come, with three out of the current top five teams pitted together in a true ‘group of death.’ Surge will take on FaZe in a rematch from CDL Chicago, where Surge’s rumored role switch will be put to the ultimate test.

The hosts have no easy feat either, as they’ll be locking horns with Dallas Empire in their tournament opener. Given their recent slump in form, they’ll be looking to bounce back against the Empire's hotshots.

On the other side of the bracket, Ultra and Guerrillas will be facing off in their group opener, while Preston ‘Prestinni’ Sanderson will be looking to get one over his former team, Flordia Mutineers, as Huntsmen find themselves with a tough first match.

1st Place – 50 CDL Points

2nd Place – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th Place – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th Place – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th Place – 0 CDL Points

CDL Minnesota schedule

The action from two double-elimination groups on Friday and Saturday will lead to Sunday’s playoffs. The schedule for the weekend's games can be found below.

Friday, June 5

Round Match PST EST BST (May 22/23) AEDT (May 23) Group A R1 Minnesota RØKKR vs Dallas Empire 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 AM Group A R1 Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 8:30 AM Group B R1 Florida Mutineers vs Chicago Huntsmen 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 10:00 AM Group B R1 Los Angeles Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 11:30 AM

Saturday, June 6

Round Match PST EST BST (May 23/24) AEDT (May 24) Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 4:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 5:30 AM Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 8:30 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 10:00 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 11:30 AM

Sunday, June 7

Round Match PST EST BST (May 24/25) AEDT (May 25) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 8:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 10:00 AM

With so much talent on show during RØKKR’s Home Series, you won’t want to miss a minute of the action throughout the course of the weekend!

For more information about the 2020 CDL season, visit our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full season schedule, official format, ruleset and more.