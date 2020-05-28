Censor: How I'll return to the top of Call of Duty esports

Nobody quite knew what to expect from the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, and it appears some players, such as Doug 'Censor' Martin, didn't even know what they were signing up for, either. Censor is a Call of Duty veteran and currently a substitute for the New York Subliners, and he sat down with us to talk about some of his grievances with the way the league currently works and the position he has found himself in. "If I'm a substitute on a pro team there is going to be some benefits from it," he thought but, unfortunately, it seemed some things weren't clear. "I'm pretty sure that our owner wants to make sure he gets what he can out of me. I wouldn't want to spend $50,000 just to pay a guy for no reason." Advertisement

The main problem Censor had with the situation he was in was that he could not get any significant practice. He would not get picked for tens and he also was not allowed to compete with other teams' substitutes, essentially being relegated to never getting the chance to prove himself.

Nonetheless, Censor insists he has absolutely no intention of stopping competing any time soon. "I want to be a competitor forever," he said. "I want to play until I can never play again and see how far I can take this scene, kind of like how Tom Brady and Lebron James are doing."

So what's next for Censor? He plans on taking to Challengers, and maybe we'll see him become a pro once again.