How an overlooked CoD pro emerged as an MVP contender

When it comes to talking about who is the best player in the Call of Duty League, the likes of Chris 'Simp' Lehr, Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall and Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon are all thrown into the conversation. However, there is one name who frequently flies under the radar: Adam 'GodRx' Brown The Minnesota ROKKR star is known for his aggression with different assault rifles. With these, he has managed to break into the upper echelon of players that have been excelling in the Modern Warfare season, often outshining his more experienced teammates. In his first 3 years Brown never managed anything remarkable and it looked like he would stay in the tier of journeyman pros in the shadows of legends. Despite this, in the first Call of Duty League campaign, he is on the verge of becoming a world-class star player. Advertisement

In early 2018, he joined Ghost Gaming and we got a taste of what he could achieve at the top level. At CWL Seattle, he showed his clinical accuracy and how he could hold down objectives when under great pressure and this what put him on the radar of the great teams going into the 5v5 era.

Read More Black Ops Cold War maps allegedly leaked for Call of Duty 2020

After securing a surprise top four at the Black Ops 4 Champs with Enigma6, he earned his place in the new Call of Duty League on the Minnesota ROKKR and has been constantly impressive since joining. The ROKKR are known to be one of the most consistent teams in the league and this is largely due to the slaying power provided by their AR star.

Not being widely recognized as one of the best might make GodRx one of the most underrated players in the whole CDL.