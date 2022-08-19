What is Rage Serum Field Upgrade in Warzone Season 5?

One of the most exciting announcements from the Warzone Season 5 reveal was for the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know about this damage-boosting item.

Warzone Season 5 is on the horizon and soon players will be able to get to grips with the new weapons and map changes. However, one of the latest tools that is receiving a fair amount of attention is none other than the Rage Serum.

Not only does this deadly Field Upgrade have the potential to shake up the game’s meta, but it could be a new favorite amongst players looking to increase their damage. So, if you’re wondering what the Rage Serum Field Upgrade does, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

What is Rage Serum?

Activision The Warzone Rage Serum Field Upgrade could be a game-changer.

Rage Serum is a new Field Upgrade that is going to be added to Warzone as part of the Season 5 update. Players that use this new tool will gain access to “superior melee damage, increased lunge distance, and enhanced stun power while fighting with melee weapons or fists.”

Despite the significant boost in damage, there are two major caveats to taking Rage Serum. These disadvantages are as follows:

The Operator’s movements become audibly louder. The Operator receives an added recoil penalty when stunned or flashed.

This means players will need to use Rage Serum carefully when going in for close-quarter kills. The official description from the Call of Duty blog page notes how “forces aligned with Raul Menendez appear to have discovered a new mineral at the core of Caldera.”

When the mineral is combined with additional chemicals and distilled, it increases the volatility of all those who inject it. Quite whether the Rage Serum will be the go-to Field Upgrade in the Season 5 meta remains to be seen, but for now, it seems incredibly potent.