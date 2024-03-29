Warzone Squad Rage Field Upgrade explained

Warzone’s Season 3 added a lot of new features, and one of them was the new Squad Rage Field Upgrade. So here is everything you need to know about the new upgrade.

As Warzone prepares itself for the upcoming Season 3 update that’s reintroducing Rebirth Island, it also brings with it a dizzying amount of new features.

One of the new Field Upgrades that is coming with the update is Squad Rage, so here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Warzone Squad Rage?

Squad Rage is the new Field Upgrade that when activated grants the player, and nearby allies, the effects of Battle Rage.

Activision

You can essentially think of it as a beefed-up area-of-effect version of Battle Rage, as it grants very similar upgrades to it.

When activated, Squad Rage will give resistance to enemy Tacticals, infinite Tactical Sprint, and increased health and regeneration for the duration of the rage.

Additionally, Squad Rage fades any gas that is within its radius of effect. The radius of effect is particularly important as only players who is within the radius of the player who activates Squad Rage will get its benefits.

So if your squad wants to make the most of Squad Rage, you have to make sure to stick together. As for where you can get the upgrade, you can purchase it at a Buy Station.

Squad Rage will be exclusive to the Rebirth Island map, however, it could in the future could be available for other maps.