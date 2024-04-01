Warzone’s April Fools LTM serves as a ludicrous throwback to Advanced Warfare

Warzone’s April Fools event, Totally Advanced Resurgence, is a hilarious callback to one of Sledgehammer Games’ previous works.

April Fools’ Day is here, and with it, everyone is trying to create the next big memorable joke. However, Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software are opting for a different route with the new Warzone LTM, Totally Advanced Resurgence.

In this mode, 72 players drop into a medium-sized map, similar to the standard Resurgence mode, albeit with different rules. Players are given super jump, slide, and running buffs, Loadouts spawn at the beginning of the match, and everyone is given the Specialist bonus.

The results are hilarious, as players fly around the map without a care in the world. Early impressions are flying in, with many dubbing the new Warzone mode as Advanced Warfare 2.0, an ode to one of Sledgehammer’s previous works and the first to introduce the EXO movement to Call of Duty.

Many a creator have loaded in to experience the lunacy, such as Tyler “TeePee” Polchow, who got the full experience of Totally Advanced Resurgence in all of its madness.

Players reaching extraordinary heights, diving straight into action, and more unfold, as TeePee hilariously nabs the victory.

It’s unclear how long this mode will be available in Warzone, since Season 3 commences on April 3. However, with fans petitioning it to become permanent, hopefully, the developers will think about extending the mode’s stay in Warzone.