Warzone streamer ZLaner’s Jeep stolen at gunpoint

Warzone streamer Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane has revealed that he had his Jeep stolen at gunpoint in an armed incident in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

ZLaner has become one of the biggest names in Warzone, duo’ing with none other than Dr Disrespect and becoming, at the time of writing, one of the 20 highest earners in Warzone, regularly putting on masterful displays against the opposition.

With his future as a Facebook Gaming streamer currently looking dim, revealing that he rejected a move to Twitch, it looks like we could soon see ZLaner blow up on a bigger platform.

While things are looking up for Z, however, he faced what must have been a terrifying incident on July 5 when he, his girlfriend, and his dogs’ lives were put at risk.

In the early hours of July 5, ZLaner posted a worrying tweet, revealing that they had been held at gunpoint and that he had to hand over his Jeep to escape the situation.

The Canadian streamer went out shortly after his stream and posted barely two hours later, saying: “Just had my Jeep stolen at gunpoint while parked at a gas station.”

He confirmed that he, his girlfriend, and their dogs are safe, but joked that it was “an eventful way to start a Monday.”

The confirmation that everybody is safe is great news, as is the fact that the cops found the Jeep, hopefully still in a usable condition.

In Canada, someone who steals a motor vehicle is guilty of an indictable offense and is liable to a maximum of 10 years imprisonment according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

It’s unclear how exactly this situation will play out thus far, however.