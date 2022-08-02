Warzone streamer calls out sexist viewers over viral TikTok: “I will never give up”

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

Warzone streamer Nadia has hit back against sexist viewers who took a recent video she posted and added a misogynistic and degrading spin to it.

Nadia is fast becoming one of the most popular Warzone players across Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. In July 2022, she found herself ranked 13 in the top 50 most watched Warzone streamers on Twitch. In June she was ranked 62, meaning she climbed almost 50 spots in a single month.

Part of Nadia’s rise in popularity is that she is a skilled Warzone competitor. Her streams consist of her getting many wins and taking on multiple opponents at once. She is particularly popular on TikTok where she has now garnered over 750k followers.

Her videos typically consist of having to achieve a certain number of kills or wins per stream. And while many of her fans love how empowered she is and her out and proud confidence as a female gamer, some viewers have taken to trying to spread hate and sexism instead.

One of Nadia’s recent TikTok clips showed off some impressive gameplay where she managed to kill multiple opponents thanks to some quick shooting and fast maneuvers. In response to this clip, however, one user decided to change the gameplay footage to a game simulation of someone washing dishes.

Members of the gaming community have responded to offer support to the Warzone streamer against these sexist viewers, as well as to also further raise awareness for the bigotry many women still face in the video game industry. Jake Lucky shared the clip and highlighted how sadly, this experience is “what it’s like to be a woman in gaming.”

Underlying sexism in the Warzone community

Many in Lucky’s comment section felt as though the video wasn’t all that harmful, however. Some looked to defend it as a simple joke and that people, in particular women in the gaming space, are too sensitive to these kinds of comments.

“It’s supposed to be a joke,” one Twitter user said in response. “Snowflakes everywhere,” another replied.

Of course, it is well known and has been documented by many popular streamers that sexism and misogyny run rampant in the video game community. Pokimane has spoken about her negative experiences with sexist viewers on multiple occasions and many others have also followed suit.

Nadia herself has since responded to the video, expressing her gratitude towards those who have “reached out” and “continuously supported her.” She then shared a message to her fellow female streamers and gaming content creators.

“We cannot let this type of misogynistic hatred take us women down”, she began. “I will never ever give up on what I love doing, and neither should anyone. We keep going.”