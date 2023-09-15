Twitch streamer Nadia reveals she “tricked” everyone with with viral pool incident

Warzone streamer Nadia went viral after video surfaced of her appearing to defecate in an ice tub, but she has since revealed the whole thing was a prank.

Nadia gained popularity – and infamy – with fans through her skill in Warzone. Fan thought she was so good that it was suspicious, leading the community and other famous streamers to weigh in on whether she was a cheater or legit.

Fast-forward a couple of years, and now she has reformed into a hybrid IRL streamer.

In a September 13 stream, Nadia was sitting in a cold plunge pool when the water started to turn green beside her.

People accused her of defecating in the pool, with clips of the incident going viral and amassing over 16 million views – but this is precisely what Nadia wanted.

Nadia’s pool “incident”

As Nadia readied herself to enter the pool filled with ice cubes, there was a “Three, Two, One” chant, and everyone jumped in.

It immediately looked like all of the streamers, including Nadia, were feeling the cold. Some screamed while others gripped the sides of the inflatable pool in visible discomfort.

But, to everyone’s apparent dismay, a few seconds later, the water began turning green around Nadia.

Everyone else in the pool started to scream and point, as Nadia jumped out of the pool and ran away.

Nadia reveals how she set up pool prank

Shortly after Nadia went viral, she revealed that it was all a prank: “This is how I tricked the entire internet.”

She showed herself filling up a small shot glass with green/brown food coloring, which she appears to be clutching in her left hand in the original video. “That’s good enough. Don’t zoom in on it; it’s too obvious.”

Nadia called out the numerous Twitter news pages that shared the clip, some of which mocked her.

Earlier in September, Nadia has also called out Activision of not offering her a spot at the annual invitational event for the new CoD game because of her “bikini pics.” At last year’s event, she also went viral for allegedly getting her account banned for cheating while attending the event.