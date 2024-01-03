GamingCall of Duty

Nadia claims she’s blacklisted from CoD tournaments over “bikini” pics

Michael Gwilliam
nadia banned from call of duty tournamentsX/Nadia/Activision

Popular Kick and Twitch streamer Nadia claims she’s been blacklisted from competing in Call of Duty tournaments because of her spicy photos.

Nadia has been one of the more controversial CoD and Warzone streamers, having faced countless cheating accusations before deciding to branch out with other types of content.

In recent months, the streamer has joined OnlyFans-style websites to post photos for subscribers, but the change in content has caused some drama.

In September, she said she wasn’t invited to MW3’s COD Next due to her bikini pictures and now she claims she’s barred from all events.

Nadia blasts CoD after bikini photos lead to blacklisting

In a post on X, the streamer revealed that she had been “completely blacklisted” from Call of Duty tournaments.

“All for posting bikini pictures, never posted nudity one in my life,” she added. “But again, the guys in the cod community can post their bare ass on social media.”

In a follow-up reply to esports personality Jake Lucky, Nadia uploaded a screenshot from an email where Activision had sent her CoD points back in December, even after she called out Swagg, Tfue, and Aydan for their own risque photos on X.

“Activision invited me out after those posts,” she explained.

As for whether or not Nadia will just host her own tournament to circumvent the ban, she already ruled out that possibility, noting how Activision would have to give her their approval.

In another post, Nadia insinuated that her blacklisting also came down to sexism and her infamous hacking allegations. “It’s sad to see instead of boys accepting a woman is better at them in a video game, they have to perpetuate the idea they cheated in order to sleep at night.”

So far, the streamer has yet to share any additional information about the blacklist, but be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest streaming and Call of Duty news.

