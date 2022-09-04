Warzone stats reveal underused Vanguard sniper that dominates Season 5 K/D

Warzone Season 5 stats have revealed an underused Vanguard sniper rifle that, in spite of a mediocre pick rate, dominates the Call of Duty battle royale in terms of win rate and K/D ratio.

While established ‘meta’ weapons generally dominate Warzone players’ thinking, there is always a clamor for underused weapons that can stun opponents with their unique characteristics.

Resultantly, the majority of players in Season 5 are dropping into Caldera with the Armaguerra 43 or the PPSh-41, both of which are fast-firing close-range monsters.

Many players are also scratching around for a sniper rifle to use, with Season 3 nerfs to the Kar98k and Swiss K31 still forcing fans to look elsewhere.

Plenty have settled on the HDR or 3-Line Rifle, but the stats indicate a sleeping giant in the form of the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle dominates Warzone Season 5 K/D

The Vanguard sniper sits at a pick-rate of just 0.67%, meaning it is some way off breaking into the top 10 most used weapons in Caldera.

However, it boasts a K/D ratio of 1.23 and a jaw-dropping win rate of 4.02%. That puts it in sixth place for both metrics, among the most deadly and successful weapons in the game.

It’s not quite as powerful as the HDR but is considerably quicker and more forgiving, as well as being able to knock players fairly consistently.

Our recommended loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: Marksman Stock

Marksman Stock Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Magazine: 13mm AM 7 Round Mags

13mm AM 7 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Focus

Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Activision The Gorenko is a solid long-range option for the late stages of Warzone.

It’s not set in stone, though, with players definitely able to swap out certain attachments depending on their preference and playstyle.

Pair it with one of the aforementioned SMGs and you’ll be well on your way to racking up those Season 5 wins.