Warzone Saved: Second DMR Nerf is HERE! MrDalekJD on CoD Zombies - Dexerto

One of the world’s most popular Call of Duty: Zombies content creators, MrDalekJD, came onto the Charlie Intel Podcast to discuss Warzone’s DMR nerfs, Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies, and even some CoD Mobile.
MrDalek has been dismantling hordes of zombies for years now and 2021 is no exception. Excited to get into the undead mode’s action when Black Ops Cold War debuted in November 2020, the YouTuber spoke with Dexerto’s Mike Kent about his excitement over the promising PvE playlist
“I think with Cold War Zombies, they’ve definitely listened to community feedback on what worked and what didn’t,” he remarked.
As a longtime Zombies player, MrDalek revealed that he has spoken with developers before and is encouraged that the dialogue with fans is being considered for the niche playlist.
Moving onto Warzone, the more mainstream CoD mode right now, he discussed the potential for the battle royale to enjoy even more variety. Aside from wishes for a new map, he and Kent noted the zombies involved in Blackout and the Halloween zombies mode as examples of weird additions that pave a path toward more crossover limited-time modes.
Of course, the focus with Warzone remains on the DMR 14 — which MrDalek echoes as a problem that needs to be addressed. Two nerfs later, he, Kent, and Charlie Intel’s Keshav Bhat all hope that the DMR, MAC-10, and Diamattis are balanced enough to enjoy reasonable competition on Verdansk.