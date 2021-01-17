 Warzone Saved: Second DMR Nerf is HERE! MrDalekJD on CoD Zombies - Dexerto
Warzone Saved: Second DMR Nerf is HERE! MrDalekJD on CoD Zombies

Published: 17/Jan/2021 19:48

by Theo Salaun
mrdalekjd charlie intel
One of the world’s most popular Call of Duty: Zombies content creators, MrDalekJD, came onto the Charlie Intel Podcast to discuss Warzone’s DMR nerfs, Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies, and even some CoD Mobile.

MrDalek has been dismantling hordes of zombies for years now and 2021 is no exception. Excited to get into the undead mode’s action when Black Ops Cold War debuted in November 2020, the YouTuber spoke with Dexerto’s Mike Kent about his excitement over the promising PvE playlist

“I think with Cold War Zombies, they’ve definitely listened to community feedback on what worked and what didn’t,” he remarked.

As a longtime Zombies player, MrDalek revealed that he has spoken with developers before and is encouraged that the dialogue with fans is being considered for the niche playlist.

Moving onto Warzone, the more mainstream CoD mode right now, he discussed the potential for the battle royale to enjoy even more variety. Aside from wishes for a new map, he and Kent noted the zombies involved in Blackout and the Halloween zombies mode as examples of weird additions that pave a path toward more crossover limited-time modes.

Of course, the focus with Warzone remains on the DMR 14 — which MrDalek echoes as a problem that needs to be addressed. Two nerfs later, he, Kent, and Charlie Intel’s Keshav Bhat all hope that the DMR, MAC-10, and Diamattis are balanced enough to enjoy reasonable competition on Verdansk.

NICKMERCS creates powerful FFAR Warzone loadout after Cold War nerfs

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:29

by Connor Bennett
NICKMERCS and the FFAR in Warzone
YouTube: NICKMERCS/Activision

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got an interesting FFAR loadout for Call of Duty Warzone following the recent nerfs to the DMR and other weapons. 

The meta in Warzone is constantly evolving as Call of Duty fans try and get a leg up on their opposition in any way shape or form. 

Since the launch of Black Ops Cold War, it’s been all about the DMR, Diamatti’s, and MAC-10, but recent nerfs have got players searching for different choices. Some have gone back to the Modern Warfare weapons – the M4, AMAX, and Kilo-141, for example – while others have tried to find answers in Cold War.

The FFAR, which resembles the FAMAS from years past, has been the answer for some. It’s even got NICKMERCS trying it out and dropping a pretty nice loadout.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR has become of the best guns in Warzone.

The FaZe Clan member unveiled the loadout he’s been using in his January 16 video, noting that, even though its an assault rifle, it might make some of the SMGs obsolete. 

“However, I do think this FFAR could replace a lot of the SMGs,” Nick said. “I think the overall kit is a pretty good kit, and if you want to have some fun, this is a great class to do that.”

The accuracy does take a slight knock in Nick’s setup, however, the FFAR does get a nice little boost to both the range and mobility. It’s not exactly going to be a sniper or a KAR, but for what it is, it’s certainly nice and up there with some of the best weapons around right now. 

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 21.2” Ranger
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammo: Salvo 50 round fast mag
  • Stock: Raider Stock

The YouTuber does note, though, that it’s probably not going to be a class you see streamers running in tournaments. But, for a bit of fun and racking up kills, it’s certainly a nice change of pace. 

Plus, when the time comes and Raven rolls out a few more nerfs, everyone will be searching for the next best thing, and the FFAR should be up there. So, you may as well get used to it, if you’re not already.