Warzone rifle with “absurd” TTK is even more dominant after buff

Warzone guru IceManIsaac has pointed out one of the battle royale’s rifles that previously had an “absurd” TTK and is even better now in Season 6 after a buff.

With Season 6 being the final big update in Warzone before the release of Modern Warfare 3, plenty of Call of Duty fans were skeptical that it would involve anything too massive. Well, they were provided wrong.

The final big update to Warzone in the Modern Warfare 2 cycle saw two new weapons added, a nighttime version of Al-Mazrah for The Haunting event, and a significant number of buffs and nerfs to the existing arsenal of weapons.

Those changes were designed to provide a fresh lick of paint to the meta before MW2 gives way to MW3. However, there are still a few familiar weapons running the show – and that includes the Lachmann 762.

Best Lachmann 762 loadout for Warzone Season 6

Warzone guru IceManIsaac has been championing the battle rifle for quite some time and, following its buff in Season 6, believes the weapon is better than ever.

“This is my favorite weapon to use and they buffed it. I was shocked! The numbers were already absurd, it already had an incredible time-to-kill,” he said. “This gun is just insane, whether it’s up close and personal or it’s mid-range.”

Isaac noted that it is statistically “the best” sniper support gun in the game, but the battle rifle can also be run as an SMG – and can compete with the Lachmann Sub, ISO 45, and ISO 9mm.

Muzzle: TY-LR8

Barrel: LM Aurora 90

Laser: FSS Ole-V

Magazine: 30-round mag

Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

The 762 has never been too far away from the meta in recent seasons and, as noted, has been a firm favorite of Isaac’s for quite some time.

With Modern Warfare 3 around the corner, players might not want to change their loadouts too much. But, if you’re experimenting, why not give it a go.