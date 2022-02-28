Warzone Redeploy Balloon glitch is giving players “superhero” mobility

Warzone Pacific Season 2 brought Redeploy Balloons to the game, but there is an exploit that is giving players unrealistic movement around Caldera.

Players have thoroughly been enjoying Season 2 of Warzone Caldera. With quality of life updates, gun balances, and new obstacles on the map, there is plenty to be excited for.

One of the new additions, Redeploy Balloons, has instantly become a fan-favorite after the Apex Legends-style mechanic hit Warzone.

While players continue to use these to rotate and pick up the pace, one player has discovered a massive glitch that is preventing them from taking fall damage.

Warzone Redeploy Balloons glitch allows zero fall damage

When dropping in on Warzone, players typically need to utilize their parachutes in order to break their fall. However, that isn’t the case right now.

In a Reddit clip by ‘mugs_sgum’ the user shows off a sneaky exploit that involves the newly added balloons.

As seen in the video, they attach to the wire and start ascending toward the sky. When they deploy off of it, they are able to get a ‘Superman glide‘ all the way up Peak. This allowed them to land without using their parachute or taking fall damage.

Typically, you would die on impact if you land without using your chute, but clearly, that wasn’t the case here.

Some players believe this is intended and has to do with the height difference. One Redditor said, “I’m guessing the height between your highest point in the air and the top of Peak is less than 13 meters.”

If this is in fact meant to happen then you can certainly take advantage of this in your games. If you notice players on top of Peak and want to hit them with a quick ambush, then definitely use these balloons.