Warzone camper finds ultimate Caldera “rat spot” for easy kills

Warzone campers will do whatever it takes to win a game, and one person has found the ultimate rat spot on Caldera that is giving them free kills.

If you have ever played a battle royale then you most certainly have run into your fair share of campers.

In Warzone, campers have a weird relationship with the game. Devs have deemed them all “cowards” but sometimes it’s necessary for survival.

And one player is taking this to the next level after discovering a new spot that is perfect for winning games.

Warzone camper finds “rat spot” on Caldera

A Reddit post by ‘BigStuggz’ shows off an insane sequence where the player utilizes what fans are calling a “rat spot” to pick up a win.

Advertisement

In the video, you can see that Stuggz is near the Gondola station off the left side of Peak. They jumped off the top of the lift and into one of the cable cars. This is how they are able to pick up free kills.

While in this spot, the player is nearly unkillable. You can see that a Cluster Strike gets called in but nothing happens to the Stuggz. Luckily, they had a friendly circle and were able to post up long enough to get easy rotation kills.

However, this plan isn’t full proof as someone has already figured out the perfect counter, but in an odd way.

Advertisement

How to counter Caldera Gondola spot

Reddit user ‘Netoxicky’ has discovered that even though Cluster Strikes may not get the job done, a specific launcher can.

Read More: CoD community overwhelmingly in favor of delaying 2023 Treyarch release

The Modern Warfare launcher, JOKR, can actually be the easiest way to kill someone abusing this tactic.

Simply aim at the ground directly above the enemy and wait for the rocket to rain down onto them. So, you might need to have this on a loadout just in case you run into someone using this trick.