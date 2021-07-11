Warzone pro HusKerrs explains why controller is better than mouse & keyboard

Some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s best mouse and keyboard pros have weighed in on the input debate, with star player HusKerrs explaining why he thinks controllers are better for Warzone.

While the console vs PC debate is one thing, there’s an entire input debate just between players on PC as well. Do you prefer to play using a controller or a mouse and keyboard?

This debate varies greatly depending on the game you play as well. In Overwatch, mouse and keyboard are considered the premier method of playing — by far. In Fortnite, the vast majority of top players all prefer mouse and keyboard as well. But in Call of Duty, the majority of players use controllers.

HusKerrs is an MKB player and the only player inside Warzone’s top 10 highest earners who doesn’t use a controller. When a fellow MKB streamer, IceManIsaac, surprisingly revealed that he thought controller was better — HusKerrs agreed and explained how it provides an advantage.

Duh, it has always been that way. Movement is easier, close range fights are easier (which is 80% of fights in tournies and in general). The only advantages we really have are long range engagements and maybe quickly snapping to a second target in some rare instances — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) July 9, 2021

As HusKerrs points out, controller players are at an advantage because of movement and close-range fights. The former is likely thanks to analog sticks, which make it very easy and intuitive to move your character in a full range of motion.

The latter point is likely due to aim assist, which means that players are able to keep their cross-hairs on opponents up close while moving around.

Buffed Milano is putting in work pic.twitter.com/ri2MpK2x4g — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) June 17, 2021

HusKerrs has yet to make the change, but Isaac definitely seems to be planning on it. Since he’s a top-three earner in the game, a popular saying comes to mind for Husk: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Still, both IceManIsaac and Husk ultimately agree that MKB players have an advantage at longer ranges where aim assist is less of a factor, but don’t weigh that pro over controller’s two strengths.

While aware that MKB might be better for future esports titles, both seem to think controller is the way to go for Warzone. No word yet on if HusKerrs will be making the swap though.