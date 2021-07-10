100T CouRage & Warzone pros claim hacking is “worse than ever”

Call of Duty: Warzone players are no strangers to hacking issues, but 100 Thieves’ CouRage and pros like Blazt are now suggesting that the cheating problem is at an all-time high. And there’s an economical reason why.

Back in June, Warzone’s community noticed a “massive spike” in hackers and some detectives figured out why: there were free trials by the companies who sell cheats. Now, in the early weeks of July, there seems to have been another jump in illegitimate competitors.

While Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop isn’t a Warzone tournament player, he is a popular streamer and a former Call of Duty commentator. The 100T co-owner & content creator has been playing CoD’s BR lately and was shocked at the amount of unfair opponents he was running into.

In a July 10 tweet, CouRage broke down just how far he felt the situation had gotten — noting that this is the most cheaters he’s seen in the game since launch.

It has been 487 days since Warzone was released. Cheating is worse than ever and we have no anti-cheat in sight. What a shame. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) July 10, 2021

Remarking how painful the issue is at the current time, CouRage explained that “cheating is worse than ever and we have no anti-cheat in sight.”

And the problem isn’t restricted to casual-leaning players like CouRage. A former CDL pro and current Warzone grinder, Rasim ‘Blazt’ Ogresevic shared a similar sentiment the day prior. For someone who has played Warzone practically nonstop, his reaction is… unideal.

I’ve died to more hackers in the past two days than the entirety of Warzone. Watching Call of Duty just die in front of my eyes like this is just depressing. — RØKKR rasim (@Blazt) July 9, 2021

Like CouRage, Blazt has been around the CoD scene for years on years. Speaking from experience, he laid out an unenthused response to the hacking situation: “Watching Call of Duty just die in front of my eyes like this is just depressing.”

As touched on by CouRage, and discussed in replies to both streamer’s tweets, the biggest problem here is the lack of response from Activision. While the devs do share updates on ban waves and have addressed some of the hacker websites, the community is still waiting for more.

The recent uptick in cheaters is believed to be caused by another set of free trials offered on July 4. Despite Activision’s efforts to silence these websites, the lack of progress on the anti-cheat and streamer mode fronts has some people concerned.