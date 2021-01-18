When will Warzone solos return? - Dexerto

The normal BR Solos are not available in Warzone, with Buy Back Solos and Mini Royale Solos taking its place. When will the normal solo mode come back? Well, here’s what we know.

Ever since Warzone released back in March, a number of different modes have been added alongside the normal quads, trios, and duos modes.

You’ve had things like Juggernaut Royale, Buy Back Quads, and even Zombies Royale to celebrate the spooky Halloween period. However, some players just want the normal battle royale mode that they know and love to be available.

Currently, if you just want to play the normal BR mode – where you hop in, loot, use the gulag if you die, and try to be the last player standing – you can only do so in quads, trios, and duos. It’s not available for solos, and players are asking when it’ll be coming back.

When will BR Solos return to Warzone?

Well, the answer to that question is… it’s up to Raven Software and Activision. They make the call on when the playlists get updated and when things are rotated in and out.

Currently, solo players can only play Buy Back solos – which takes place in Verdansk – and Mini Royale Solos – which takes place on Rebirth Island. The latter of which was rumored to only be lasting until early January, but we’ve blown past that now.

The next big update that looks to be coming to Black Ops Cold War will drop on February 4 – bringing a new Zombies map with it. That could also see major changes come to Warzone, too. However, if enough players kick up a stink about BR solos still being missing, that could push the devs to change whatever plans they’ve got and bring it back sooner rather than later.

Are Warzone solos gone for good?

Whenever something exits the playlist, some fans immediately ask if it’s been scrapped altogether. And no, that’s rarely ever the case.

While modes like Buy Back and Mini Royale add a nice change of pace, sometimes, you just have to stick with the classic battle royale formula. So, don’t worry too much about it possibly being removed forever. That’s really unlikely to be the case.

So, everything points to us seeing normal solos mode return in the near future, it’s just a matter of when Raven and Activision decide to flip the switch and bring it back.

If anything changes, we’ll keep this post updated so you’ll know when you’ll be getting your fix of normal Warzone solos next.