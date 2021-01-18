 When will Warzone solos return? - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

When will Warzone solos return?

Published: 18/Jan/2021 11:53

by Connor Bennett
Ghost in Warzone with the solos logo
Activision

Share

Warzone

The normal BR Solos are not available in Warzone, with Buy Back Solos and Mini Royale Solos taking its place. When will the normal solo mode come back? Well, here’s what we know.

Ever since Warzone released back in March, a number of different modes have been added alongside the normal quads, trios, and duos modes.

You’ve had things like Juggernaut Royale, Buy Back Quads, and even Zombies Royale to celebrate the spooky Halloween period. However, some players just want the normal battle royale mode that they know and love to be available.

Currently, if you just want to play the normal BR mode – where you hop in, loot, use the gulag if you die, and try to be the last player standing – you can only do so in quads, trios, and duos. It’s not available for solos, and players are asking when it’ll be coming back.

Squad of Warzone characters standing together
Activision
Warzone is full of different modes, not just the normal BR formula.

When will BR Solos return to Warzone?

Well, the answer to that question is… it’s up to Raven Software and Activision. They make the call on when the playlists get updated and when things are rotated in and out.

Currently, solo players can only play Buy Back solos – which takes place in Verdansk – and Mini Royale Solos – which takes place on Rebirth Island. The latter of which was rumored to only be lasting until early January, but we’ve blown past that now.

The next big update that looks to be coming to Black Ops Cold War will drop on February 4 – bringing a new Zombies map with it. That could also see major changes come to Warzone, too. However, if enough players kick up a stink about BR solos still being missing, that could push the devs to change whatever plans they’ve got and bring it back sooner rather than later.

Warzone character running away from an explosion
Activision
Warzone’s solo mode has become incredibly popular since it was added.

Are Warzone solos gone for good?

Whenever something exits the playlist, some fans immediately ask if it’s been scrapped altogether. And no, that’s rarely ever the case.

While modes like Buy Back and Mini Royale add a nice change of pace, sometimes, you just have to stick with the classic battle royale formula. So, don’t worry too much about it possibly being removed forever. That’s really unlikely to be the case.

So, everything points to us seeing normal solos mode return in the near future, it’s just a matter of when Raven and Activision decide to flip the switch and bring it back.

If anything changes, we’ll keep this post updated so you’ll know when you’ll be getting your fix of normal Warzone solos next.

Call of Duty

Best Warzone kills against cheaters exploiting the Stim glitch

Published: 18/Jan/2021 5:12

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone stim glitch kills
Activision

Share

Warzone

Taking matters into their own hands, some of Call of Duty: Warzone’s bravest players have, quite literally, gone out of their way to punish cheating exploiters who abuse the notorious Stim glitch.

As most Warzone fans have become familiar with by now, there is an unlimited Stim Shot glitch that pops into existence, gets patched out, and then returns every once in a while. The bug allows you to use an infinite amount of Stim Shots, enabling players to remain in the gas indefinitely and secure easy wins while those who play fairly die to the final circles.

Unfortunately, as time passes, more and more exploiters have become aware of the glitch and prone to abusing it. Fortunately, more and more players with competitive integrity have become aware of those exploiters and prone to exacting justice by punishing them.

While few things are more satisfying than a high-kill Warzone victory, one such thing is the cathartic sensation of a cheater being killed and therefore robbed of their illegitimate win. Highlighted by one of Warzone’s very best, Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James, here are the best kills against Stim glitch exploiters.

Unwilling to be denied their 100-kill victory, Jukeyz and his team got set up with self-revives, gas masks, and a UAV to go seek out and eliminate the exploiter in their lobby. Driving directly into the toxic gas, Jukeyz is able to hop out (as his driver is downed by the green cloud) and delete the prone cheater.

And Jukeyz isn’t alone in obliterating these exploiters. Reddit’s ‘thebigeasy31’ decimated the hubris of one such exploiter, who brashly thought they could start Stim glitching earlier in the game with a Most Wanted contact on his head. Instead, bigeasy gave him a bullet to the head.

And last, but certainly not least, Reddit’s ‘Millertime166’ took it upon themself to pull off a one-man vigilante act by seeking out a Stim glitcher on Rebirth Island. Heading into the gas, copping a Gas Mask, and getting into a vehicle, Millertime used their last remaining HP to kill off a silly cheater who was hidden behind a wall.

Wasn’t about to let a stim glitcher steal my squads W from CODWarzone

While the Stim glitch was supposed to have been removed during the January 13 patch, some believe it persists, albeit in a more limited fashion. Nevertheless, most expect it could possibly make a return at some point.

If it does come back, these players prove that the game’s developers are not the only ones who can counteract cheaters. Like those who killed off exploiters who were abusing the Promenade truck glitch, Verdansk’s finest have begun carrying out their own brand of justice.