Warzone players use NFL pro’s wild gun threat video to create “Damon Arnette loadout”

Oakland Raiders pro Damon Arnette was released after a video where he threatened someone with what seemed to be a customized gun. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone players have turned it into a Kilo loadout.

While Call of Duty gets its weapon inspiration from the real world, the game’s players rarely get a chance to. But, Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette’s release into free agency seems to have offered up an opportunity.

A first-round pick in 2020, Arnette posted a video to his Instagram this weekend where he threatened to kill someone. During the video, he added gravity to his words by showing off a number of guns.

One of the weapons Arnette flaunted looked especially kitted out and Warzone fans noticed immediately. Now, people have already come up with a Kilo 141 loadout that looks strikingly similar.

The Damon Arnette Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Damon Arnette loadout. pic.twitter.com/wT0V90HTiW — Faam from Bishop Sycamore. (@JohnnyFaam) November 6, 2021

As you see in the tweet shared by Johnny Faam, the Arnette loadout is an interesting one.

Barrel : Singuard Arms Whispier

Laser : 5mw Laser

Stock : No Stock

Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

Magazine: 100 Round Drums

It’s not quite a meta class, although the Kilo is still a pretty fun gun to use in Verdansk (with a normal Kilo loadout, that is). But it could be an interesting option to bring out if you want to feel like an NFL player on the verge of free agency.

Of course, if you want to see the source material — Arnette’s video has been shared across social media.

Damon Arnette released after video brandishing guns

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert (5-4) 💔💔⏳ (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021

As you can see in the videos shared, Arnette and some anonymous person got into an argument. And, in response to them “talking s**t,” Arnette apparently posted videos showing his guns.

During the video, he can be heard saying “on everything I love, I will kill you.”

In response to the video, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock confirmed that the team released their young cornerback. Explaining the situation, Mayock said “we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life.”