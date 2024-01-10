Warzone players sick of “miserable” lobbies as they’ve had enough already

Call of Duty Warzone players have been calling out the “miserable” state of the battle royale right now as they’re looking at other ways to bring back the fun.

While the formula of a battle royale game is simple – you want to be the last person or team standing – there have been a few different takes over the years. Some games have been a bit more hardcore than others, with many just being arcadey and a way to kill some time.

Warzone has, pretty much always, fit in the middle. You have the ability to go all-out and play tactically, but you also have the ability to just mindlessly run and gun without much consequence as well.

Over the last few years, players have complained about things getting a little too hardcore and ‘sweaty’, with campers and overly tactical players killing their enjoyment of the game. Well, that’s continued into Modern Warfare 3.

MW3 players claim Warzone is “miserable” right now

A number of players have voiced their concerns about how the battle royale feels right now, claiming they’re no longer having fun and are looking for other games to play.

“These lobbies are miserable. Wtf is going on with this game? I’d rather go to work than play this game,” complained one fan. “Game is just bad compared to Warzone 1 OG Verdansk days,” another added.

“Last time I played was on 31th of december. Not even a full month. I think too much is happening during the match and a lot of it is decided by pure luck,” commented another. “Agree – Very similar experience. Laserbeam SMGs. TTK is f*cked. Cheating is rampant. It’s a mess,” said another.

Some players argued that they’re having more fun than ever, but noted that they’re newer to Warzone than some longtime veterans who pine for the return of Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

There is always going to be that nostalgia factor and wanting the game to be how it was when you enjoyed it at your peak, but maybe there is some scope for changes from the devs as well.