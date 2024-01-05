Warzone players ready to quit as popular modes keep disappearing

Call of Duty Warzone players are, once again, annoyed about some of their favorite game modes disappearing without any warning – especially when it comes to Plunder.

When Warzone first launched, it was all about the normal battle royale mode and Plunder. The standard BR mode is your bog standard, last person or team alive wins, while Plunder added a focus on collecting money.

Over time, different wrinkles have been added to the mix with new game modes. Resurgence, Iron Trials, Unhinged, and even vehicle royale have been hits with players, but the constant rotation of the different modes has annoyed players.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At times, the devs have given players a heads-up on the playlist rotation, revealing what’s going to be available in the next week and what’s going away. However, sometimes they take them away without warning, and that causes plenty of frustration.

Warzone players want Plunder to stop being removed

That’s been the story recently as Plunder has disappeared from the rotation, much to the annoyance of players who like to use the longer mode to level up some lesser-used weapons.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I hate this with a passion. Why do they constantly remove gamemodes,” quizzed one deeply annoyed fan. “Logged in today. Saw it was gone, logged off,” another added.

Article continues after ad

“100% s**te. Always plunder that gets knocked off. All the other modes seem to still be there but aren’t fun to play,” another commented. “Yeah, guess my playing time just dropped drastically. Plunder is the only mode I like and actively enjoy,” said another.

Other players have suggested that if leveling weapons is the sole aim, Plunder fans will want to turn their attention to Lockdown games instead.

Article continues after ad

Like with any playlist rotation, Plunder will be back in the mix before you know it, but it is annoying when it disappears for an extended period.