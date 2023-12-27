Warzone players share their memories of the game’s best version

Warzone players are sharing their memories and opinions of the fans’ favorite version of the game.

The very first version of Warzone released back in March of 2020, quickly shooting to the top of the battle royale genre.

Since then, the game has seen several different iterations, as the studios try to implement every year’s new Call of Duty release into the game in some form.

Now, Warzone fans are reminiscing on its original version, while also expressing concerns for its current state.

Warzone players want to get back to the original version

The original Warzone has always had a popular place among the game’s player base, and with the recent release of what the community is calling “Warzone 3”, nostalgia is coming back strong.

In a post on the game’s subreddit, a player posted one of their favorite clips from the first Warzone, called WZ1.

While the clip is impressive enough with the player taking out several others in a short period of time, it has prompted a discussion about that version of the game and how this new one is faring.

One user responded with: “God I miss verdansk”, referencing the original map that came at launch.

Other fans took the time to assess what it was that makes the game much less appealing now, with one giving a good explanation of why they feel Warzone is too big now:

“I’ve been saying for years WZs main problem is it’s too bloated. OG WZ was so great because it was just a rock solid BR game with excellent gameplay. Then they added tons of skins, all the goofy shit like juggernauts, they slapped a train in the map, they added more and more guns, WZ2 added a backpack system and butchered the UI, then there was PvPvE content, etc. It’s all just too much.”

Some players in the comments mentioned that their perception of the game may be shaded by nostalgia and the fact that it came out at the perfect time when the world had to stay at home because of the global health crisis.

No matter the reasoning, the original Warzone has a special place in many peoples’ hearts, and the fanbase is certainly looking forward to the return of Verdansk next year in Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024.