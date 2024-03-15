Warzone players want devs to urgently fix popular mode they’ve “ignored”

Warzone players are calling on the devs to bring about some changes to Plunder, claiming the popular mode is “underdeveloped” and “ignored” right now.

While Warzone is, at heart, just a battle royale game, it has had a fair share of spin-off modes over the years that have proven to be popular. These have included the likes of Iron Trials, the Totally Normal April Fool’s mode, and Armored Royale.

However, they don’t stack up to Plunder. The secondary mode has been a staple since Warzone first launched, and while it’s all about staying alive, you’re tasked with picking up cash and delivering it safely. It’s also played at a much slower pace than the normal battle royale mode, allowing a bit more freedom for casual players

Plunder, however, doesn’t see the same amount of attention as the standard battle royale mode, which annoys plenty of players.

Warzone players call for Plunder changes as its being “ignored”

Those complaints have come to the fore again, with players claiming the mode is still being “ignored” and “underdeveloped” by the Warzone devs.

“It’s basically a core game mode, but hasn’t received major updates since its release. And seems to be underdeveloped, there aren’t even stats for this game mode in the menu which should list number of wins, number of top 3s, kills, deaths, k/d, total cash collected…,” Redditor Lma0-Zedong complained, listing a number of bugs that have stuck around from launch.

They also suggested several gameplay changes, including reducing the number of cash balloons and self-revive kits, bringing back Bounty contracts, and also a bonus for pulling off an execution on an enemy.

These ideas were supported by a fair few Plunder players, who also had their own suggestions. “I’d like to see small-map plunder come back, like we had with rebirth,” one said. “They just need to throw some rewards on it to make people care a little more,” another added.

“Since the devs seem incapable and/or unwilling to address rampant cheating in BR game modes, Plunder being ignored is a good thing for those of us who just want to play the game,” another argued.

It remains to be seen if the devs will heed the calls for change, but it is clear that players want a little more.