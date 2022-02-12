Warzone players celebrate 0.56 K/D bot who killed Swagg in viral clip

Call of Duty: Warzone players are rallying together to celebrate the simplest kill you’ve ever seen. It might not seem like much, but a 0.56 K/D casual on PS4 managed to kill FaZe Swagg and people are loving it.

Sitting on a 4.60 career Warzone K/D and at No. 14 on the game’s earnings list, FaZe Swagg is one of the battle royale’s best players. He regularly competes in custom tournaments, but also brings his skills to public lobbies as well.

His career K/D is in the top 0.5% of players (according to WZStats), so running into him in Caldera is an easy way for most people to end up in a YouTube montage.

All that context explains why the Warzone community is celebrating a simple kill. In a clip that’s now gone viral on Reddit, a player with a… 0.56 K/D was able to take down Swagg.

Low K/D Warzone bot manages to kill FaZe Swagg

The clip’s title explains that the teammate had a 0.59 K/D, but we’ve since double-checked his stats and he’s actually now at a 0.56. Nonetheless, the teammates put together a clip showing the kill from both POVs.

Explaining what happened, ‘cjg799’ said they “couldn’t believe it was really him and of all of the members of our squad that it could’ve been, it was our buddy that’s terrified to move.”

In the clip, you can see that they weren’t lying. The player sits in a bush until Swagg comes into view and then manages to down and finish him before the streamer has a chance to react. They also include Swagg’s response: “Oh my god, he’s hiding in a bush. Holy f**k, bro. That is insane.”

Given Swagg’s typical gameplay, most would expect someone to need a legit PC and loadout guns to kill him. To the contrary, cjg revealed that the “bot” was using a ground-loot AS44 and was playing on PS4. In response to those laughing about the hype he got, cjg explained that “he didn’t actually do anything crazy but we hype each other up on any kill … we are all pretty casual.”

At the time of writing, the clip has over 2,000 upvotes, a number of Reddit awards, and hundreds of comments. Most are celebrating the proof that truly anyone can win a fight with the right positioning, with one even replying “even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while.”

As for the comments wondering how Swagg got into this type of lobby, which they call a “bot lobby,” cjg and his friends don’t seem concerned. They put those “conspiracy answers” to rest, explaining that “it was 1-2am on the North American west servers so probably a dead point for the game.”

And there you have it. Sometimes you don’t need a high-end PC or slide-canceling skills to win a fight. Sometimes just being in the right place at the right time is enough to get the job done.