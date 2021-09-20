Warzone players call for simple Fortnite & Apex Legends feature to fix lag issues

Warzone players are constantly calling for new features to help improve the game, some of which are already in rival battle royale titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends. Now, they want a region lock to make sure players don’t lag in-game.

The BR genre has experienced a boom in the past few years, with many games coming out to compete with the big three of Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

While these mostly have their own features, it isn’t uncommon to see one of them implement something from another game into their own. For example, the Apex Legends ping system was quickly copied by other developers, not to mention Fortnite adding respawn capabilities.

Despite being a very basic feature that most games have, Warzone still lacks one that players are asking for as it will help solve lag issues.

Warzone players want Fortnite & Apex Legends to lower ping

Something that plays a huge role in gunfights and movement is the latency a player has. The lower that number is, the better connection players will have to the server.

Warzone players are asking Activision to add a simple feature that is found in other games like Fortnite and Apex that will allow players to select a region to play in.

This will lead to people playing on servers with less lag and could create a better experience.

In other games, players are allowed to select a region which will only put them in games that are played on servers in that region. Warzone players are tired of waiting 10 seconds and the game immediately trying to put them in a lobby that would give them over 100 ping.

Not only are many players begging for this to be added, Call of Duty League caster Maven also jumped in on the discussion.

He said: “For the love of god please look into region lock,” pinging the message in Raven’s direction.

@RavenSoftware for the love of god please look into region lock — Clint Evans (@Maven) September 20, 2021

Another player also complained, saying they invested in better internet but still get put in lag-filled lobbies. The comments go on forever, but they all deliver the same message, they want to play with less lag.

There has not been any word on this being added to the game with the integration of Vanguard but it definitely is something that the community wants the devs to look into.