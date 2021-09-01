Apex Legends and Fortnite dominate Warzone on Twitch as streamers switch games

Warzone continued to fall behind in the Twitch rankings in August 2021, with battle royale titles Apex Legends and Fortnite dominating the charts as streamers switch games.

Call of Duty: Warzone has long been touted as the most popular battle royale out there, and while there are still plenty of gamers dropping into Verdansk every day, August’s Twitch figures suggest its popularity with viewers is falling.

According to data from SullyGnome, Warzone ranked at number 8 on the list of most-watched games across Twitch in August 2021, with a total of 59 million hours watched and just over 2.5 million hours streamed.

Those are still huge numbers, of course, but it’s quite a big fall from July, where the Warzone category raked in 71 million hours watched. A month before that, in June, it received 84 million hours watched.

Apex Legends continued to climb the Twitch ranks in August, placing 4th overall with 91 million hours watched and 4.5 million hours streamed. With a new Emergence update and loads of streamers making the switch to Apex, it’s easy to see why it’s rising.

Fortnite had a massive month, too, placing 5th with 74 million hours watched and 4.6 million hours streamed. These figures were likely boosted by the Rift Tour live event, which featured a concert from none other than pop superstar Ariana Grande.

As expected, the top viewed category in August was Just Chatting (242 million hours), with GTA Online coming in second (140 million hours) thanks to GTA RP, and the always-popular League of Legends ranking third (133 million hours).

Warzone’s ranking has clearly been impacted by big-name streamers like NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman making the switch to Apex – partly because of Warzone’s big problem with hackers – and many of them have seen their viewers increase as a result.

It’s not like August was a quiet month for Warzone, either. As well as the launch of Season 5 update, a big in-game event called the Battle of Verdansk teased players with the big reveal of the next major Call of Duty title, Vanguard.

Only time will tell if Warzone can reclaim its crown in the future, or if Apex Legends will continue to prove itself the ultimate battle royale with Twitch viewers.