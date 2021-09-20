Tfue claims Warzone is “too easy” compared to Apex Legends & Fortnite

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has long been one of the most popular names on Twitch and, in particular, in battle royale titles, but now he’s made a huge statement about Call of Duty BR Warzone, claiming it’s “too easy” compared to its competitors.

Warzone came out in March 2020 and quickly became one of the most popular games in the world, with loads of top streamers making the switch to the game.

Over time, though, many top names such as NICKMERCS and CouRage have left, opting instead for the likes of Apex Legends.

This comes down to a multitude of issues, be it hackers, gameplay or the lack of a ranked mode. In short, the game has fallen out of favor for many, including Tfue — and part of that could be because of how easy he finds the game.

After playing for a few hours on stream and recording several wins and high-kill games, Tfue ended his Warzone stream with his criticism of the title.

“I came to the conclusion that this game is just too f**king easy,” he told his viewers when finishing up the stream. Making a tongue-in-cheek joke about the standard of player on the game, he continued: “Warzone is, in fact, the easiest battle royale to play. If you suck at video games, you probably have the most fun playing that.”

Comparing the game to the likes of Apex Legends and Fortnite, he added: “Apex being a hard second [hardest], Apex is pretty hard… Fortnite’s easy in pubs, but hard in competitive. I don’t know.”

Tfue isn’t the first person to share this sentiment. FPS extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why he thinks Apex takes more skill than Warzone, while NICKMERCS also said that Respawn’s hit BR is “more difficult.”

Clearly, top players are finding Warzone way easier than the other battle royale titles they’ve excelled in.

However, with calls to make the new Iron Trials ‘84 mode a permanent ranked mode in Warzone, this may not be the case for much longer.